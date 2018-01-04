Intuit : TurboTax Kicks Off 2018 Tax Season With Advertising Effort That Overcomes Fear and Emphasizes Free

TurboTax®, the nation’s
leading online tax preparation service from Intuit
Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), today announced the launch of its 2018
advertising effort. For the first time, the brand is out with two
campaigns during tax season, reaching different audiences the company
serves with its online tax preparation software and representing the
largest body of work from the company to date spanning broadcast, radio,
digital and social, in both English and Spanish.
“We have been on a multi-year mission to dispel fear and uncertainty
that causes people to doubt they can prepare their own tax return,” said
Greg Johnson, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Intuit’s TurboTax
business. “As we continue to instill confidence in consumers, now more
than ever before, TurboTax
can serve a broad range of taxpayers. That’s why this year we are out
with multiple campaigns highlighting different products and offerings
that reach Americans at a variety of life stages and tax complexities.”
“There’s Nothing To Be Afraid Of” addresses the fear of the unknown that
stands in the way of people doing their own taxes. It is a smart,
insightful campaign that shines a light on the things that people are
inherently afraid of—the
dark, noises
in the attic, things under the bed and things
in the woods—and playfully shows they really aren’t that scary after
all. The campaign introduces TurboTax
Live, a new service providing on-demand CPAs and EAs who are
available to review, sign and file a tax return. The trusted leader in
online do-it-yourself tax preparation is now combining the ease of use
and technology of TurboTax software with a nationwide virtual network of
credentialed tax
experts so customers can confidently and efficiently complete their
returns—still from the comfort of living rooms across the country.
“There’s Nothing To Be Afraid Of” campaign will come to life across high
impact sports, entertainment and culturally relevant moments—like
college bowl games, the Grammys—as well as contextually relevant
programming that plays into people’s fears throughout tax season. The
creative executions will include:
-
A series of broadcast spots like “Closet,”
“Noise in the Attic,” “That
Thing in the Woods,” and “Chupacabra”
as well as a few more in the coming weeks
-
Cinema buys before new horror movie releases and 5-second horror movie
binge playlists
-
The campaign will also bring the peculiar fears to life into social
channels with quirky and fun gifs and cinemagraphs
Airing simultaneously beginning this weekend, “Hey, At Least Your Taxes
Are Free,” draws on comedy to show the bright side of situations that
don’t quite go as intended and puts a spotlight on TurboTax®
Absolute Zero®, the nation’s first, and highest rated free
tax software. The campaign shows there’s a silver lining to every
situation.
“‘Hey, At Least Your Taxes Are Free’ is a lighthearted and memorable
campaign bringing to life for the more than 60 million taxpayers that
they can file their taxes for
absolutely no cost guaranteed with TurboTax Absolute Zero,” added Greg
Johnson.
“Hey, At Least Your Taxes Are Free” will also play into high impact,
culturally relevant media moments and includes a variety of broadcast
spots for English and Spanish-speaking audiences. In addition to
broadcast spots, the campaign will come to life through contextual
placements on YouTube
and a social campaign featuring gifs and cinemagraphs highlighting the
good news, that at least your taxes are free.
The 2018 campaign was created in partnership with independent
advertising agency Wieden+Kennedy, based in Portland, Oregon and
multicultural agency Gallegos United.
About Intuit
Intuit’s mission is to Power Prosperity Around the World. Its global
products and platforms, including TurboTax,
QuickBooks, Mint and Turbo, are
designed to empower consumers, self-employed, and small
businesses to improve their financial lives, finding them more money
with the least amount of work, while giving them complete confidence in
their actions and decisions. Intuit’s innovative ecosystem of financial
management solutions serves partners and 46 million customers worldwide,
unleashing the power of many for the prosperity of one. For the latest
news and in-depth information about Intuit and its brands, visit Intuit.com
and follow on Facebook.
