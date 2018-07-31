Intuit : to Announce Fourth-quarter and Full-year Fiscal 2018 Results on Aug. 23; Investor Day Set for Sept. 27

Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU) will announce its fourth-quarter and
full-year financial results for fiscal year 2018 on Aug. 23 following
the close of market. The company’s fourth quarter and fiscal year ends
July 31.
Intuit executives will discuss the financial results on a conference
call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time on Aug. 23. To hear the call, dial
844-246-4601 in the United States or 703-639-1172 from international
locations. No reservation or access code is needed. The conference call
can also be heard live at http://investors.intuit.com/Events/default.aspx.
Prepared remarks for the call will be available on Intuit’s website
after the call ends.
Replay Information
A replay of the conference call will be available for one week by
calling 855-859-2056, or 404-537-3406 from international locations. The
access code for this call is 8395535.
The audio webcast will remain available on Intuit’s website for one week
after the conference call.
Annual Investor Day
Intuit will host its annual Investor Day at its Mountain View, Calif.,
headquarters on Sept. 27 at 8 a.m. Pacific time. The half-day event will
include presentations from Brad Smith, chairman and chief executive
officer, Michelle Clatterbuck, chief financial officer, and other
leaders.
