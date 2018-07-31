Intuit : to Announce Fourth-quarter and Full-year Fiscal 2018 Results on Aug. 23; Investor Day Set for Sept. 27

Log in
07/31/2018 | 10:56pm CEST

Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU) will announce its fourth-quarter and full-year financial results for fiscal year 2018 on Aug. 23 following the close of market. The company’s fourth quarter and fiscal year ends July 31.

Intuit executives will discuss the financial results on a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time on Aug. 23. To hear the call, dial 844-246-4601 in the United States or 703-639-1172 from international locations. No reservation or access code is needed. The conference call can also be heard live at http://investors.intuit.com/Events/default.aspx. Prepared remarks for the call will be available on Intuit’s website after the call ends.

Replay Information

A replay of the conference call will be available for one week by calling 855-859-2056, or 404-537-3406 from international locations. The access code for this call is 8395535.

The audio webcast will remain available on Intuit’s website for one week after the conference call.

Annual Investor Day

Intuit will host its annual Investor Day at its Mountain View, Calif., headquarters on Sept. 27 at 8 a.m. Pacific time. The half-day event will include presentations from Brad Smith, chairman and chief executive officer, Michelle Clatterbuck, chief financial officer, and other leaders.

About Intuit

Intuit’s mission is to Power Prosperity Around the World. Our global products and platforms, including TurboTax, QuickBooksMint and Turbo, are designed to empower consumers, self-employed, and small businesses to improve their financial lives, finding them more money with the least amount of work, while giving them complete confidence in their actions and decisions. Our innovative ecosystem of financial management solutions serves 46 million customers worldwide, unleashing the power of many for the prosperity of one. Please visit us for the latest news and in-depth information about Intuit and its brands and find us on Facebook.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 940 M
EBIT 2018 1 957 M
Net income 2018 1 170 M
Finance 2018 918 M
Yield 2018 0,76%
P/E ratio 2018 45,11
P/E ratio 2019 37,33
EV / Sales 2018 9,20x
EV / Sales 2019 8,18x
Capitalization 55 587 M
Chart INTUIT
Duration : Period :
Intuit Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTUIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 199 $
Spread / Average Target -1,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brad D. Smith Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michelle Clatterbuck Chief Financial Officer
Henry Tayloe Stansbury Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Atticus Tysen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Scott D. Cook Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTUIT28.46%55 587
ORACLE CORPORATION0.95%194 559
SAP7.22%148 379
SERVICENOW INC37.13%33 978
HEXAGON23.53%19 847
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.25.97%17 098
