INVESCO SENIOR INCOME TRUST
Invesco Senior Income Trust : Closed-End Funds Declare Dividends

08/01/2018 | 08:01pm CEST

ATLANTA, Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Trustees of each of the Invesco closed-end funds listed below today declared the following dividends.

EX-DATE

8/13/18

RECORD DATE
8/14/18

REINVEST DATE
8/31/18

PAYABLE DATE
8/31/18

Name of Closed-End
Management Investment Company

 

Ticker

Monthly
Dividend
Amount Per Share

Change From
Prior
Distribution

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

VKI

$0.0517

-

Invesco Bond Fund

VBF

$0.0690

-

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust  

VCV

$0.0510

-

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund

VTA

$0.06251  

-

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

IHIT

$0.0500

-

Invesco High Income 2024 Target Term Fund

IHTA

$0.04671

-

Invesco High Income Trust II

VLT

$0.08401

-

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust  

OIA

$0.0344

-

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

VMO

$0.0554

-

Invesco Municipal Trust

VKQ

$0.0563

-

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust 

VPV

$0.0580

-

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust 

IQI

$0.0574

-

Invesco Senior Income Trust   

VVR

$0.0195

-

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

VGM

$0.0516

-0.0085

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

VTN

$0.0583

-

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

IIM

$0.0620

-






1 A portion of this distribution is estimated to be from a return of principal rather than net income.  The Section 19 notice referenced below provides more information and can be found on the Invesco website at www.invesco.com. 

Invesco Ltd. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Invesco, Chris Wilson)

 

Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year will report distributions for federal income tax purposes.  The Fund's annual report to shareholders will include information regarding the tax character of Fund distributions for the fiscal year. 

The final determination of the source and tax characteristics of all distributions in 2018 will be made after the end of the year.

In order to comply with the requirements of Section 19 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, each Fund will provide its shareholders of record on the record date with a Section 19 Notice disclosing the sources of its dividend payment when a distribution includes anything other than net investment income. The Section 19 Notice is not provided for tax reporting purposes but for informational purposes only. If applicable, this Section 19 Notice information can be found on the Funds' website at www.invesco.com

The amount of dividends paid by each fund may vary from time to time.  Past amounts of dividends are no guarantee of future dividend payment amounts.

Investing involves risk and it is possible to lose money on any investment in the funds.

For more information, call 1-800-341-2929.

About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco Ltd. is a leading independent global investment management firm, dedicated to helping investors worldwide achieve their financial objectives. By delivering the combined power of our distinctive investment management capabilities, Invesco provides a wide range of investment strategies and vehicles to our clients around the world. Operating in more than 20 countries, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol IVZ. Additional information is available at www.invesco.com.

Invesco Distributors, Inc. is the U.S. distributor for Invesco Ltd.'s retail products. Invesco Distributors, Inc. is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.

 

Note: There is no assurance that a closed-end fund will achieve its investment objective. Shares are bought on the secondary market and may trade at a discount or premium to NAV. Regular brokerage commissions apply.

 

NOT FDIC INSURED l  MAY LOSE VALUE  l  NO BANK GUARANTEE

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invesco-closed-end-funds-declare-dividends-300690394.html

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2018
