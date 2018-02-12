Log in
INVESTIGATOR RESOURCES LTD (IVR)
Investigator Resources Ltd Drilling to Commence at Trojan Copper-Gold Target

02/12/2018 | 11:30pm CET
Drilling to Commence at Trojan Copper-Gold Target

Adelaide, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Investigator Resources Limited (ASX:IVR) is pleased to announce that the first drilling of the Trojan porphyry copper-gold target is scheduled to commence on 14th February. The Trojan target lies within the 100% IVR-held Peterlumbo tenement (see Figure 1 in link below) 5km southeast of the Company's Paris 42Moz silver project.

- Large undrilled Trojan IP target at interpreted centre of Nankivel porphyry system

- Prior adjacent drilling shows trademark porphyry vectors to shallow Trojan target

- All clearances finalised for drilling

- Drill contractor mobilising to site.

Investigator drilling with government PACE assistance during 2016 and 2017 confirmed the porphyry setting and mineral-geochemical zonation for the Nankivel system. Induced Polarisation ("IP") geophysical surveying delineated a large 2km by 600m chargeability anomaly, nominated as the Trojan target (see Figure 2 in link below) with copper-gold potential at the interpreted centre of the porphyry system.

A reverse circulation percussion ("RCP") drill rig has been secured to drill three 250m deep holes to test the top of the Trojan target (see Figure 2 in link below). The holes will be extended if encouraging copper mineralisation is intersected.

Investigator's Managing Director John Anderson said "Investigator's drilling will test if the Trojan IP target is a copper-gold mineralised centre as often found in zoned porphyry systems around the world. If so, it will significantly enhance the prospectivity and value of the Peterlumbo tenement which already hosts the substantial Paris silver deposit."

"Following the Trojan drilling, the rig will drill four holes at Paris to follow up promising silver extensions detected by a smaller depth-limited RCP rig in December (IVR - ASX release 29 January 2018)." Mr Anderson added.

To view figures, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/1H0EBM55



About Investigator Resources Ltd:

Investigator Resources Limited (ASX:IVR) is a metals explorer with a focus on the opportunities for greenfields silver-lead, copper-gold and nickel discoveries offered by the emerging minerals frontier of the southern Gawler Craton on South Australia’s northern Eyre Peninsula.



Source:

Investigator Resources Ltd



Contact:

Mr John Anderson
Managing Director
Investigator Resources Limited
E: [email protected]
T: +61-8-7325-2222

Mr Peter Taylor
Investor Relations
NWR Communications
E: [email protected]
T: +61-41-203-6231

© ABN Newswire 2018
