Investigator Resources Ltd Presentation at SA Resources & Energy Investment Conference

Adelaide, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Investigator Resources Ltd (ASX:IVR) provides the Company's Presentation at South Australian Resources & Energy Investment Conference.



INVESTIGATOR RESOURCES: Silver & copper-gold in the Gawler Craton



Paris Silver Project



- 42Moz contained silver & 100% held



- Favourable silver grade, open-pit geometry & location



- PFS underway to evaluate development pathways



- Focus on Metallurgy to bring the project to a decision point.



Copper-Gold targets - Applying expertise in new or revitalised terrains; e.g.



- Paris is in emerging OD-aged porphyry belt



- Revitalised OD IOCG Belt



- Younger intrusive provinces to east



- Resulting Maslins IOCG, Cartarpo & Wiawera targets all 100% held.



INVESTIGATOR RESOURCES: Moving Forward



Paris silver project: Complete metallurgical studies & review project.



Maslins IOCG target: Seek JV partner to drill high-priority target.



Cartarpo cobalt copper REE prospect: Follow-up positive soil geochemistry results including open extensions with more soil surveying & mapping.



Wiawera copper-gold prospects: Secure Native Title Mining Agreement to enable geochemical & geophysical surveys to proceed.



To view the full presentation, please visit:

http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/95G6JQE0







About Investigator Resources Ltd:



Investigator Resources Limited (ASX:IVR) is a metals explorer with a focus on the opportunities for greenfields silver-lead, copper-gold and other metal discoveries in South Australia.



The Company's priority is progressing the development pathway for the Paris silver project with the preparation of a pre-feasibility study. The Paris Mineral Resource Estimate is 9.3Mt @ 139g/t silver and 0.6% lead, comprising 42Moz of contained silver and 55kt of contained lead, at a 50g/t silver cut-off. The resource has been categorised with an Indicated Resource estimate of 4.3Mt @ 163g/t silver and 0.6% lead for 23Moz contained silver and 26kt contained lead, and an Inferred Resource: 5.0Mt @ 119g/t silver and 0.6% lead for 19Moz contained silver and 29kt contained lead.



The Company has applied an innovative strategy that has developed multiple ideas and targets giving Investigator first-mover status. These include: the Paris silver discovery; recognition of other epithermal fields and the associated potential for porphyry copper-gold of Olympic Dam age; extending the ideas developed at Paris-Nankivel and using breakthrough government Magneto-Telluric surveying to rejuvenate targeting with the Maslins IOCG target as the next priority drill target.





