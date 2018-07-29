Log in
INVESTIGATOR RESOURCES LTD (IVR)
Investigator Resources Ltd Presentation at SA Resources & Energy Investment Conference

07/29/2018 | 11:57pm CEST
Presentation at SA Resources & Energy Investment Conference

Adelaide, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Investigator Resources Ltd (ASX:IVR) provides the Company's Presentation at South Australian Resources & Energy Investment Conference.

INVESTIGATOR RESOURCES: Silver & copper-gold in the Gawler Craton

Paris Silver Project

- 42Moz contained silver & 100% held

- Favourable silver grade, open-pit geometry & location

- PFS underway to evaluate development pathways

- Focus on Metallurgy to bring the project to a decision point.

Copper-Gold targets - Applying expertise in new or revitalised terrains; e.g.

- Paris is in emerging OD-aged porphyry belt

- Revitalised OD IOCG Belt

- Younger intrusive provinces to east

- Resulting Maslins IOCG, Cartarpo & Wiawera targets all 100% held.

INVESTIGATOR RESOURCES: Moving Forward

Paris silver project: Complete metallurgical studies & review project.

Maslins IOCG target: Seek JV partner to drill high-priority target.

Cartarpo cobalt copper REE prospect: Follow-up positive soil geochemistry results including open extensions with more soil surveying & mapping.

Wiawera copper-gold prospects: Secure Native Title Mining Agreement to enable geochemical & geophysical surveys to proceed.

To view the full presentation, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/95G6JQE0



About Investigator Resources Ltd:

Investigator Resources Limited (ASX:IVR) is a metals explorer with a focus on the opportunities for greenfields silver-lead, copper-gold and other metal discoveries in South Australia.

The Company's priority is progressing the development pathway for the Paris silver project with the preparation of a pre-feasibility study. The Paris Mineral Resource Estimate is 9.3Mt @ 139g/t silver and 0.6% lead, comprising 42Moz of contained silver and 55kt of contained lead, at a 50g/t silver cut-off. The resource has been categorised with an Indicated Resource estimate of 4.3Mt @ 163g/t silver and 0.6% lead for 23Moz contained silver and 26kt contained lead, and an Inferred Resource: 5.0Mt @ 119g/t silver and 0.6% lead for 19Moz contained silver and 29kt contained lead.

The Company has applied an innovative strategy that has developed multiple ideas and targets giving Investigator first-mover status. These include: the Paris silver discovery; recognition of other epithermal fields and the associated potential for porphyry copper-gold of Olympic Dam age; extending the ideas developed at Paris-Nankivel and using breakthrough government Magneto-Telluric surveying to rejuvenate targeting with the Maslins IOCG target as the next priority drill target.



Source:

Investigator Resources Ltd



Contact:

Mr John Anderson
Managing Director
Investigator Resources Limited
E: [email protected]
T: +61-8-7325-2222

Mr Peter Taylor
Investor Relations
NWR Communications
E: [email protected]
T: +61-41-203-6231

© ABN Newswire 2018
