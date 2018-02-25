Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Investigator Resources Ltd    IVR   AU000000IVR6

INVESTIGATOR RESOURCES LTD (IVR)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Investigator Resources Ltd Trojan Drilling Programme Intersects Large Pyritic Zone

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2018 | 11:40pm CET
Trojan Drilling Intersects Pyritic Zone

Adelaide, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Investigator Resources Limited (ASX:IVR) announces the completion of three RCP holes to test the Trojan Induced Polarisation ("IP") target as projected in the Annual General Meeting in November 2017. All three holes, drilled between 252m and 275m downhole depths, intersected extensive iron sulphides without targeted copper sulphides being observed. Assays are awaited, with no significant copper values anticipated. The Trojan target lies within the 100% IVR-held Peterlumbo tenement (see Figure 1 in link below) 5km southeast of the Company's Paris silver project 42Moz Mineral Resource.

Three 400m-spaced reverse circulation percussion ('RCP') holes drilled in mid-February 2018 to test the large Trojan IP target intersected pyritic metasediments without visible copper sulphide.

- The pyritic metasediment can be interpreted as the southern pyritic halo to Nankivel porphyry system. Hence the location of central copper-prospective zone is revised.

- Assays are awaited to investigate metal ratio vectors to potential adjacent targets.

- Focus will continue to advance the Paris silver project with:

o A four-hole program of deeper RCP drilling completed last week in the prospective south-eastern Paris extension.

o Induced Polarisation ('IP') survey completed in early February is being assessed for satellite silver targets.

o Further drilling planned in March at Paris and satellite targets.

Investigator's Managing Director John Anderson said "The drilling showed the strongest IP anomaly (see Figures 2 & 3 in link below) in the Nankivel porphyry system results from pyrite in network fractures and quartz veining, and is interpreted as the outer pyritic zone to the system. This implies the drilling has over-stepped any copper-prospective centre to the system, north of and most likely significantly deeper than the recent drilling (see Figure 4 in link below). Investigator will not undertake any further sole exploration on the Nankivel Project. A joint venture partner will be sought to fund further exploration.

Investigator will continue to focus on the nearby Paris silver project. Following the Trojan program, four holes were also recently completed with the larger RCP drill rig in the south-eastern Paris extension zone. Assays are awaited." Mr Anderson added.

As referred to in TABLE 1, Appendix 1 (see link below), three holes were drilled and are summarised in Table A.

Table A: Drill collars for the reported drilling program for the Trojan Drilling, Peterlumbo Tenement 

 
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Hole ID  Easting   Northing    RL (m)  Azimuth  Dip   Total depth (m) 
----------------------------------------------------------------------
PPRC468  598,839   6,383,781   226     20       -65   252 
PPRC469  598,579   6,384,265   240     0        -90   269 
PPRC470  598,090   6,384,098   220     20       -65   275 
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Additional Information

Refer to Appendix 1 for 'TABLE 1: Peterlumbo Tenement, Trojan Reverse-Circulating Drilling, Visual Results February 2018 - JORC 2012', information relating to the compliance of the 2012 edition of the JORC Code. This includes Section 1 - sampling Techniques and Data and Section 2 - Reporting of Exploration Results.

To view tables and figures, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/19W7O21Q



About Investigator Resources Ltd:

Investigator Resources Limited (ASX:IVR) is a metals explorer with a focus on the opportunities for greenfields silver-lead, copper-gold and nickel discoveries offered by the emerging minerals frontier of the southern Gawler Craton on South Australia’s northern Eyre Peninsula.



Source:

Investigator Resources Ltd



Contact:

Mr John Anderson
Managing Director
Investigator Resources Limited
E: [email protected]
T: +61-8-7325-2222

Mr Peter Taylor
Investor Relations
NWR Communications
E: [email protected]
T: +61-41-203-6231

© ABN Newswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INVESTIGATOR RESOURCES LTD
11:40pInvestigator Resources Ltd Trojan Drilling Programme Intersects Large Pyriti..
AW
02/14INVESTIGATOR RESOURCES : Drilling to commence at Trojan copper-gold target
AQ
02/12Investigator Resources Ltd Drilling to Commence at Trojan Copper-Gold Target
AW
02/12INVESTIGATOR RESOURCES LTD (ASX : IVR) Drilling to Commence at Trojan Copper-Gol..
AQ
01/30Investigator Resources Ltd Quarterly Activities Report
AW
01/30INVESTIGATOR RESOURCES LTD (ASX : IVR) Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
01/28Investigator Resources Ltd New Drilling Shows Extensions at Paris Silver Pro..
AW
01/24INVESTIGATOR RESOURCES : High Cobalt and REEs upgrade potential at Historic Copp..
AQ
01/21Investigator Resources Ltd High Cobalt & REEs Upgrade Potential at Historic ..
AW
01/21INVESTIGATOR RESOURCES LTD (ASX : IVR) High Cobalt & REEs Upgrade Potential at H..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015Invesco Mortgage Capital's (IVR) CEO Richard King on Q4 2014 Results -- Earni.. 
2015INVESCO MORTGAGE : A Homerun Dividend Play? 
2015More on Invesco's Q4 earnings beat 
2015Invesco Mortgage Capital beats by $0.03, beats on revenue 
2015Notable earnings after Monday?s close 
Financials ( AUD)
Sales 2014 -
EBIT 2014 -
Net income 2014 -
Debt 2014 -
Yield 2014 -
P/E ratio 2014 -
P/E ratio 2015 -
Capi. / Sales 2014 0
Capi. / Sales 2015 -
Capitalization 13,3 M
Chart INVESTIGATOR RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Investigator Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | IVR | AU000000IVR6 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends INVESTIGATOR RESOURCES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
John Alexander Anderson Managing Director & Director
David Meldrum Ransom Chairman
Angelo Gaudio Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Bruce Edward Foy Non-Executive Director
Kevin John Wilson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INVESTIGATOR RESOURCES LTD0.00%10
BHP BILLITON LIMITED2.13%120 395
BHP BILLITON PLC-0.43%119 839
RIO TINTO1.51%100 913
RIO TINTO LIMITED5.69%100 614
ANGLO AMERICAN15.42%35 314
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.