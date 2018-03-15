Log in
INVESTMENT COMPANY PLC (THE) (INV)
03/15 05:35:08 pm
317 GBp   +0.96%
INVESTMENT : s) in Company
PR
INVESTMENT : Half-year Report
PR
INVESTMENT : s) in Company
PR
Investment : s) in Company

03/15/2018 | 06:04pm CET

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: Investment Co plc (INV)
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer   (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify):
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name Philip J Milton & Company Plc
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Barnstaple, England
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 06/03/2018
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 15/03/2018
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		 Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 7.36% 7.36% 4,772,049
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		 8.12% 8.12%

   

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB0004658257 387,364 8.12%
SUBTOTAL 8. A 387,364 8.12%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
date		 Exercise/
Conversion Period		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		 % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
date		 Exercise/
Conversion Period		 Physical or cash
settlement		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

 

   

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer X
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity(please add additional rows as necessary)
Name % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional information

   

Place of completion
Date of completion

© PRNewswire 2018
