Invibes Advertsing : INVIBES RIVALS TRAFFIC OF GIANTS GOOGLE AND FACEBOOK IN FRANCE IN THE MEDIAMETRIE RANKINGS

INVIBES ADVERTISING, an advanced technology company specialising in digital in-feed advertising has posted record hits on its advertising formats, with 36.8 million unique visitors (UV) according to the latest global Internet rankings published by Médiamétrie//Netratings in February (November 2017 figures).

With this excellent level of REACH*, INVIBES rivals giants such as Google and Facebook, which posted 49.8 million and 45.4 million UVs respectively in the same ranking published by MEDIAMETRIE.

These outstanding results prove the power of INVIBES' in-feed advertising offering, deployed and managed on the busiest traffic hubs, and confirm the merits of the company's strategy to step up and pursue innovation aiming at greater user interactivity and engagement.

Next publication: 2017 full-year results: 21 March 2018.

An information meeting will be held at 5.30 pm at the SFAF offices.

*REACH is the ability to capture a very large audience. The INVIBES platform can manage, in real time, the display of multiple ads on tens of millions of page views per day.

A propos d'INVIBES ADVERTISING

Créé en 2011, INVIBES ADVERTISING est une adtech spécialisée dans la publicité digitale. Elle a développé une solution publicitaire qui s'appuie sur un format In-feed (intégrée dans les contenus média) inspiré des réseaux sociaux et optimisé pour une diffusion sur un réseau fermé de sites média (CCM Benchmark, Lagardère, Altice Media, Team Media, Prisma…). Ses clients sont de grandes marques (Cisco, Danone, Groupe Mulliez, PSA, SNCF, Volkswagen,…). INVIBES ADVERTISING dispose du Pass French Tech 2016.

INVIBES ADVERTISING est coté sur Euronext Access (Mnémonique : MLINV – ISIN : BE0974299316)

Plus d'informations sur www.invibes.com - www.invibes.ch

