IOCHPE MAXION SA (MYPK3)
End-of-day quote  - 08/04
22.89 BRL   --.--%
Iochpe Maxion : Notice to the Market – BlackRock

08/04/2018 | 12:16am CEST

IOCHPE-MAXION S.A.

CNPJ/MF 61.156.113/0001-75

NIRE 35.300.014.022

Notice to the Market

Iochpe-Maxion SA ("Company") informs the market in general that, in order to comply with the provisions of Article 12 of Instruction CVM 358/02, BlackRock Inc. ("BlackRock"), based in New York City, NY, in a communication dated of today, requested the Company's Investor Relations Officer to disclose the following:

The shareholding held by BlackRock reached, in aggregate, 7,564,288 common shares, representing approximately 5.02% of the total common shares issued by the Company, 49,329 warrants that confer the right to subscribe the same number of shares representing approximately 0.03% of the total common shares issued by the Company, and 2,672,120 derivative financial instruments referenced to common shares with financial settlement, representing approximately 1.77% of the total common shares issued by the Company.

The purpose of the aforementioned equity investments is strictly for investment purposes, and does not aim to alter the Company's shareholding control or administrative structure; and

No contracts or agreements have been entered, by BlackRock, into governing the exercise of voting rights or the purchase and sale of securities issued by the Company.

São Paulo, August 3, 2018

Augusto Ribeiro Junior

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Iochpe-Maxion SA published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 22:15:01 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 8 553 M
EBIT 2018 674 M
Net income 2018 203 M
Debt 2018 2 102 M
Yield 2018 2,66%
P/E ratio 2018 15,62
P/E ratio 2019 10,47
EV / Sales 2018 0,65x
EV / Sales 2019 0,57x
Capitalization 3 433 M
Chart IOCHPE MAXION SA
Duration : Period :
Iochpe Maxion SA Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IOCHPE MAXION SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 29,3  BRL
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marcos S. Oliveira Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Ioschpe Chairman
Augusto Ribeiro Junior Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Nildemar Secches Vice Chairman
Gustavo Berg Ioschpe Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IOCHPE MAXION SA1.35%916
CONTINENTAL-17.15%44 017
DENSO CORP-19.87%39 263
APTIV14.08%25 389
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.7.57%20 697
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%19 730
