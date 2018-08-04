Iochpe Maxion : Notice to the Market – BlackRock

IOCHPE-MAXION S.A.

CNPJ/MF 61.156.113/0001-75

NIRE 35.300.014.022

Notice to the Market

Iochpe-Maxion SA ("Company") informs the market in general that, in order to comply with the provisions of Article 12 of Instruction CVM 358/02, BlackRock Inc. ("BlackRock"), based in New York City, NY, in a communication dated of today, requested the Company's Investor Relations Officer to disclose the following:

The shareholding held by BlackRock reached, in aggregate, 7,564,288 common shares, representing approximately 5.02% of the total common shares issued by the Company, 49,329 warrants that confer the right to subscribe the same number of shares representing approximately 0.03% of the total common shares issued by the Company, and 2,672,120 derivative financial instruments referenced to common shares with financial settlement, representing approximately 1.77% of the total common shares issued by the Company.

The purpose of the aforementioned equity investments is strictly for investment purposes, and does not aim to alter the Company's shareholding control or administrative structure; and

No contracts or agreements have been entered, by BlackRock, into governing the exercise of voting rights or the purchase and sale of securities issued by the Company.

São Paulo, August 3, 2018

Augusto Ribeiro Junior

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer