IBA SA : IBA signs three new Proteus®ONE contracts with Proton Partners International

IBA signs three new Proteus®ONE contracts with Proton Partners International

IBA to install three additional Proteus®ONE compact proton therapy solutions in the UK

Louvain-La-Neuve, Belgium, 12 March 2018 - IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world's leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, today announces it has signed three new contracts with Proton Partners International (PPI), to install three Proteus®ONE* compact proton therapy solutions across the UK. The contracts are subject to financing.

The contracted Proteus®ONE solutions include Pencil Beam Scanning (PBS) and Cone Beam CT (CBCT) capabilities making Proteus®ONE the only compact solution ready for adaptive treatment. The contracts also include a maintenance agreement. The typical end-user price for a Proteus®ONE solution with a maintenance contract is between EUR 35 and 40 million.

These new centers will be the seventh, eighth and ninth that IBA will install for PPI. IBA has now sold 50 proton therapy centers worldwide, and among them, 21 Proteus®ONE compact single-room solutions.

Olivier Legrain, Chief Executive Officer of IBA, commented: "We have just completed the installation of the first PT center in the UK in only nine months at the Rutherford Cancer Centre in Newport, South Wales. Today, we are delighted to expand our partnership with PPI, the institution that leads proton therapy penetration in the UK. IBA has the most attractive proton therapy offering and the most affordable solution in the market. IBA has now sold 50 centers across the world and that knowledge and experience is unique in the market. Our competitive strengths will ensure our continued strong position in the market."

Mike Moran, Chief Executive Officer of Proton Partners International Limited, added: "Just over two and a half years ago, we signed the first agreement with IBA and today we are only a couple of weeks away from treating our first patients at our Rutherford Cancer Centre in Newport, South Wales. IBA has done an excellent job facilitating its installation as well as staff training to speed up patient access to this innovative cancer treatment. The relationship with IBA has been so fruitful and impressive that it was an obvious choice to partner again with them for the expansion of our Rutherford Cancer Centres. Moreover, with Proteus®ONE, we benefit from the best proton therapy solution on the market."

"These new contracts support our strategy to build a strong state of the art cancer centre network across the UK to ensure that every cancer patient in the UK can get access to the best possible care without needing to travel far."

***ENDS***

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is a global medical technology company focused on bringing integrated and innovative solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The company is the worldwide technology leader in the field of proton therapy, considered the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA's proton therapy solutions are flexible and adaptable, allowing customers to choose from universal full-scale proton therapy centers as well as compact, single room solutions. In addition, IBA also has a radiation dosimetry business and develops particle accelerators for the medical world and industry. Headquartered in Belgium and employing about 1,500 people worldwide, IBA has installed systems across the world.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange NYSE EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

* Proteus®ONE is the brand name of Proteus®235.

About Proton Partners International Ltd

Proton Partners International is a private limited company, registered in Wales, at the vanguard of advancing cancer care in the UK. Proton Partners International is building a series of oncology centres across the UK known as The Rutherford Cancer Centres. The company plans to open eight centres in the next four years and its first centre in Newport, South Wales, will be the first in the UK to offer high energy proton beam therapy.

Proton Partners International has partnered with world-leading providers to equip each centre with the very latest cancer technology. The Welsh Government's Life Sciences Investment Fund is a key investor in Proton Partners International. Institutional and private investors committed to almost £125m equity finance in the company.

The company was founded in 2015 by Mike Moran and UK and international cancer experts, including Professor Karol Sikora, former head of the World Health Organisation's cancer programme. Initial investors include the Wales Life Sciences Investment Fund managed by Professor Sir Chris Evans, the leading life sciences entrepreneur, and Neil Woodford's Woodford Patient Capital Trust.

For more information: http://proton-int.com/

Follow Proton Partners International on twitter: @ProtonPartners

About The Rutherford Cancer Centres

The Rutherford Cancer Centres are at the forefront of providing innovative cancer care and creating a better future for cancer patients. With its commitment to excellence, the centres will provide an all-encompassing cancer service, delivering high-energy proton beam therapy, imaging, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, immunotherapy and a range of supportive care services.

Treatment at The Rutherford Cancer Centres will be available to medically insured private patients, self-paying patients and patients referred by the NHS.

The first centre, in South Wales, has recently opened to receive patient referrals for chemotherapy and radiotherapy, and high-energy proton beam therapy will be available from April onwards. Centres in Northumberland, Reading and Liverpool are also under development. Other sites are under consideration.

For more information on The Rutherford Cancer Centres, please visit: http://www.therutherford.co.uk/

Follow The Rutherford Cancer Centres on twitter: @therutherford_c

For further information, please contact:

IBA

Soumya Chandramouli

Chief Financial Officer

+32 10 475 890

[email protected]

Thomas Ralet

Vice-President Corporate Communication

+32 10 475 890

[email protected]

For media and investor enquiries:

Consilium Strategic Communications

Amber Fennell, Matthew Neal, Ivar Milligan

+44 (0) 20 3709 5700

[email protected]

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: IBA SA via Globenewswire

