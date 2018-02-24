Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc    IOVA

IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC (IOVA)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

IOVANCE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. – IOVA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/24/2018 | 04:51am CET

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGM: IOVA).

On November 12, 2014, Iovance (formerly “Lion Biotechnologies, Inc.”) announced the resignation of CEO Manish Singh. On April 10, 2017, the Securities and Exchange Commission issued an order concluding that “from September 2013 to March 2014, Lion, through [Singh], engaged in a scheme to mislead investors by commissioning over 10 internet publications and 20 widely distributed emails promoting Lion to potential investors that purported to be independent from the company when, in fact, they were paid promotions.” The SEC also found the Company had engaged in “improper ‘gun-jumping’” by soliciting orders to buy a new issue before registration of the initial public offering was approved by the SEC. Among other things, Iovance was ordered to pay a civil monetary penalty of $100,000 to the SEC.

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit for failing to disclose material information, violating federal securities laws. Recently, the Court presiding over that case denied Iovance’s motion to dismiss, ruling that claims relating to the stock promotion scheme could proceed.

KSF’s investigation focuses on whether Iovance’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Iovance’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Iovance shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-iova/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS IN
04:51aIOVANCE INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY F : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
BU
02/15IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS : to Present at the RBC Capital Markets 2018 Global Heal..
AQ
02/14Iovance Biotherapeutics to Present at the RBC Capital Markets 2018 Global Hea..
GL
02/12IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form ..
AQ
01/29IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
01/29Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of $172.5 Million Common Stoc..
GL
01/25IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
01/25THURSDAY SECTOR LEADERS : Biotechnology, Defense Stocks
AQ
01/25Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Its Public Offering of $15..
GL
01/25IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS : Announces Public Offering of Common Stock
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/23Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Presents At RBC Capital Markets Global Healthc.. 
02/23Iovance Bio down 4% premarket after B. Riley downgrade 
02/16Key events next week - healthcare 
02/08BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS : A Diversified, Profitable Play On Gene Therapy And Regenerat.. 
01/31Biotech Forum Daily Digest For January 31st 
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 -
EBIT 2017 -90,1 M
Net income 2017 -89,7 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
Capi. / Sales 2017 0
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capitalization 1 509 M
Chart IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS IN
Duration : Period :
Iovance Biotherapeutics In Technical Analysis Chart | IOVA | US4622601007 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 23,8 $
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Maria Fardis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wayne P. Rothbaum Chairman
Timothy E. Morris Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Merrill A. McPeak Independent Director
Jay Venkatesan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC131.25%1 509
GENSCRIPT BIOTECH CORP22.00%5 545
MIRACA HOLDINGS INC.-15.02%2 252
BEIJING STRONG BIOTECHNOLOGIES INC--.--%1 164
SEEGENE INC--.--%882
INNATE PHARMA15.47%391
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.