IP : MedaPhor Group plc - Medaphor expands ScanNav AI pilot

IP GROUP PLC
MedaPhor Group plc - Medaphor expands ScanNav AI pilot

07/23/2018

MedaPhor Group plc (AIM: MED), the intelligent ultrasound software and simulation company, announces that it has expanded the pilot of its ScanNav artificial intelligence ('AI') image analysis software into its second UK hospital, at the Princess Anne Wing Ultrasound Department of the Royal United Hospitals ('RUH'), Bath.

ScanNav is the first CE marked AI system to carry out an automated, real-time 'peer review' of obstetric ultrasound images as the patient is scanned.

Initially targeted at the UK pregnancy screening programme, offered to all women at approximately 20 weeks of pregnancy, ScanNav uses deep-learning to evaluate over 50 individual criteria to verify that the six views required by the NHS Fetal Anomaly Screening Programme are complete and fit for purpose.

Commenting on their interest in ScanNav, Pam Norbury, Lead Sonographer at RUH, said: 'I am excited to be involved in this pilot. We expect ScanNav will boost the confidence of trainees and the newly qualified as they learn but also provide assurance to the whole team that their image quality is of the standard expected in this department. I am looking forward to increased clinical capacity without loss of vital audit data & reduced image storage on the digital archive system'.

Commenting on the evaluation, Nick Sleep, Chief Technology Officer of MedaPhor, said: 'Our aim is to develop software tools to guide and support clinicians in their use of ultrasound. The feedback from our first pilot is that ScanNav is doing this and we look forward to confirming this with Pam and her team. Their enthusiasm for the technology mirrors ours and we are delighted to be working them to bring this exciting software to market.'

For more information about MedaPhor's clinical products currently in development visit www.intelligentultrasound.com

MedaPhor Group plc www.medaphor.com

Stuart Gall, CEO

Ian Whittaker, COO

Tel: +44 (0)29 2075 6534
Cenkos Securities
Tel: +44 (0)20 7397 8900

Camilla Hume (Nominated Advisor)

Michael Johnson / Julian Morse (Corporate Broking)

Walbrook PR Tel: +44 (0)20 7933 8780 or [email protected]
Anna Dunphy / Paul McManus Mob: +44 (0)7876 741 001 / Mob: +44 (0)7980 541 893

About MedaPhor (www.investors.medaphor.com)

MedaPhor (AIM: MED), the intelligent ultrasound software and simulation company, develops artificial intelligence-based clinical image analysis software tools, augmented reality-based needle guidance software and advanced hi-fidelity haptic and manikin-based training simulators for medical practitioners.

Based in Cardiff and Oxford in the UK, Atlanta in the US and Hong Kong in Asia, MedaPhor operates two divisions:

Intelligent Ultrasound Simulation Division

Focuses on hi-fidelity ultrasound education and training through simulation. Its three main products are the ScanTrainer OBGYN and General Medical simulator training platform, the HeartWorks echocardiography simulator platform and the BodyWorks Eve Point of Care and Emergency Medicine Simulator. Over 500 MedaPhor simulators have been sold to over 300 medical institutions in over 30 countries around the world.

Intelligent Ultrasound Clinical Division

Focuses on augmented reality and deep-learning based algorithms to make ultrasound machines smarter and more accessible. Products in development include ScanNav and NeedleGuide. ScanNav uses machine-learning based algorithms to automatically identify, grade and capture good ultrasound images. NeedleGuide aims to simplify ultrasound-guided needling by using deep learning and augmented reality to provide the user with pathway guidance and automated tracking for a range of medical procedures.

Some products in the pipeline may require US FDA approval, as such this material should be considered informational only and does not constitute an offer to sell or infer claims or benefits.

Disclaimer

IP Group plc published this content on 23 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2018 09:32:02 UTC
