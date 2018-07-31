Log in
IPG Photonics Corporation

IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION (IPGP)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/31 03:15:49 pm
178.5 USD   -20.42%
02:17pIPG : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02:01pIPG PHOTONICS : Announces Record Second Quarter 2018 Financial Resul..
AQ
07/26IPG PHOTONICS : Oxford voters give tax deal to IPG Photonics for exp..
AQ
Summary 
News Summary

IPG Photonics Corporation : to Host Earnings Call

07/31/2018 | 02:46pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2018 / IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on July 31, 2018 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-0F36156C81266.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 606 M
EBIT 2018 630 M
Net income 2018 470 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 26,38
P/E ratio 2019 23,56
Capi. / Sales 2018 8,03x
Capi. / Sales 2019 7,16x
Capitalization 12 895 M
Chart IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
IPG Photonics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 269 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Valentin P. Gapontsev Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eugene A. Shcherbakov COO, Director & SVP-Europe Region
Timothy P. V. Mammen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Igor Samartsev Director & Chief Technology Officer
Michael C. Child Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION4.75%12 895
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.27.34%40 251
TE CONNECTIVITY-1.89%33 004
YAGEO CORPORATION--.--%12 909
FANGDA CARBON NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-11.63%6 717
HIROSE ELECTRIC CO LTD-19.39%4 664
