iPic Entertainment® Announces Plans to Build New Fort Lauderdale Location

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPic® Entertainment (“iPic” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:IPIC), creators of iPic® Theaters and Tuck Hospitality Group Restaurants, are continuing their South Florida expansion plans. iPic® has signed an agreement to build an eight-screen, 400-seat luxury movie theater, along with a City Perch Kitchen + Bar, and a 4,200 square foot roof-top bar and lounge in Barron Real Estate’s upcoming mixed-use destination, 601 N Federal, with an expected Fall 2020 opening in Downtown Fort Lauderdale.

601 N Federal is poised to become one of the region’s foremost destinations for entertainment, shopping, dining and luxury residential opportunities and will comprise approximately 150,000 square feet of combined retail and boutique office space and up to 180 luxury apartments.

“With the addition of thousands of units currently under construction, Downtown Fort Lauderdale will continue to evolve into a more vibrant and true live, work, play destination. The thousands of high-quality residential units that are being added to the marketplace over the next few years will only serve to enhance the community and create a greater need for entertainment and luxury culture options in the area. We look forward to building this new theater and restaurant and will strive to become a key cultural component for the city of Fort Lauderdale overall,” says iPic® Entertainment CEO and Founder Hamid Hashemi, a Fort Lauderdale resident himself.

The new mixed-use project will be located on Federal Highway between Broward Boulevard and Sunrise Boulevard in downtown Fort Lauderdale, conveniently situated with easy access for a large portion of Broward County’s population.

“This project is the logical 'next step' in the redevelopment of the Downtown Fort Lauderdale Federal corridor. We are extremely pleased to have iPic Theaters, along with one of their great restaurant concepts, as the lead retail tenant for this dynamic and transformative mixed-use development,” says Charlie Ladd, President of President of Barron Real Estate, developers of 601 N Federal.

The new iPic® Theaters at 601 North Federal will bring a luxurious theatrical escape with eight auditoriums seating between 40 and 60 in an intimate setting. Guests will enjoy their experience in ultimate style in the comfort of iPic’s patent-pending Premium Plus fully reclining leather seating Pods that include courtesy personal pillows and blankets. At the touch of a button, guests can summon ninja-like servers to deliver a signature dine in the dark menu by acclaimed three-time James Beard award-winning Chef Sherry Yard in addition to a farm to glass beverage menu by iPic Master Bartender and Advanced Sommelier Adam Seger.

In addition to viewing the latest Hollywood blockbusters, members and guests will be able to enjoy alternative content such as live shows including magic, comedy, along with gaming competitions and other iPic experiential ticketed events.

iPic®’s auditoriums will be equipped with 4K digital cinema technology and all seats may be reserved ahead of time on iPic’s proprietary reservation system by visiting iPic.com or downloading the iPic apps.

A City Perch Kitchen + Bar will be designed by Sherry Yard, Chief Operating Officer for iPic® Entertainment and recent inductee into the James Beard Foundation’s Who’s Who of Food & Beverage in America. The social, seasonal American Dining destination will feature locally sourced ingredients, offering unique, playful dishes with a diverse range of flavors. Complementing the menu will be a sophisticated beverage program designed by iPic’s nationally lauded Adam Seger, a specialist in handcrafted farm-to-glass cocktails and boutique wines.

Access iPic Membership Rewards®, iPic’s exclusive membership program will further enhance the iPic® guest experience by empowering iPic members to customize and build their brand experience via three levels of Access: -- Silver, Gold, Platinum—and a secret status level members can reach by invitation only. Members will receive special members-only ticket pricing along with enhanced perks such as the ability to earn and redeem points on qualifying purchases, exclusive access to iPic® member events and the ability to purchase bulk iPic ticket packages. To become an iPic® member, please visit www.ipic.com

