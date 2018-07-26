IPSOS : Availability of the 2018 First Half-Year financial report

Availability of the 2018 First Half-Year Financial Report

In accordance with the provisions of the General Regulations of the AMF, we inform you that the 2018 first half-year financial report is available on the company's website (www.ipsos.com) in the section "Investors" - "Regulated information" - "2018" - "Half-Year Financial statements".

Paris,

July 26th, 2018.

