IPSOS (IPS)

IPSOS (IPS)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 07/26 05:54:28 pm
27.62 EUR   -5.67%
05:29pIPSOS : Availability of the 2018 First Half-Year financial report
GL
07/25IPSOS : First-half results 2018
PU
07/25IPSOS : First-half 2018
GL
Summary 
News Summary

IPSOS : Availability of the 2018 First Half-Year financial report

0
07/26/2018 | 05:29pm CEST

Availability of the 2018 First Half-Year Financial Report

In accordance with the provisions of the General Regulations of the AMF, we inform you that the 2018 first half-year financial report is available on the company's website (www.ipsos.com) in the section "Investors" - "Regulated information" - "2018" - "Half-Year Financial statements".

Paris,
July 26th, 2018.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: IPSOS via Globenewswire
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 754 M
EBIT 2018 172 M
Net income 2018 113 M
Debt 2018 393 M
Yield 2018 2,94%
P/E ratio 2018 11,58
P/E ratio 2019 10,81
EV / Sales 2018 0,97x
EV / Sales 2019 0,91x
Capitalization 1 311 M
Chart IPSOS
Duration : Period :
Ipsos Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IPSOS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 36,7 €
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Didier Truchot Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Judith Passingham CEO-Interactive Services & Operations
Laurence Stoclet Chief Financial Officer, Director & Deputy CEO
Neville Rademeyer Global Chief Information Officer
Carlo Stokx Deputy CEO-Innovation and technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IPSOS-4.63%1 539
WPP GROUP-12.30%19 874
OMNICOM GROUP-6.91%15 168
PUBLICIS GROUPE-7.36%14 642
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC-18.76%10 512
INTERPUBLIC GROUP11.11%8 412
