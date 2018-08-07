Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Iress Ltd    IRE   AU000000IRE2

IRESS LTD (IRE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Iress : Why retail stockbroking will evolve and can thrive

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 10:01am CEST

Learning from other markets

More than ten years ago, IRESS started expanding from Australia overseas, including into the UK and also moved into wealth management technology. We were self-conscious about this. We thought our clients, specifically our trading clients, back home would feel we were leaving them, focusing our interest elsewhere - and, in fact, this was some of the feedback we received.

Today we confidently talk about the steps we took because it has brought with it many insights that can be used across markets. For example, alongside specific Australian research, our experience with the private wealth management industry in the UK is proving invaluable to how we are helping clients in Australia (and in other countries) where retail stockbroking and financial advice is evolving and coverging.

The evolution of the stockbroker

In the United Kingdom, brokers first evolved by meeting their best execution obligations and international access through other brokers, which in turn simplified their operations and cost. With a holistic focus on clients and revenue growth, these same brokers offered discretionary services and have now evolved to being full service wealth managers, offering a wide variety of services. These include financial planning, estate planning, model portfolios, tax advisory and reporting, insurance and multi-asset classes.

Disclaimer

IRESS Limited published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 08:00:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IRESS LTD
10:01aIRESS : Why retail stockbroking will evolve and can thrive
PU
08/06IRESS : opens software design to users through IRESS Labs
PU
08/02IRESS : Comprehensive compliance monitoring available to licensees
PU
07/17IRESS : Are these the tech leaders of the future?
PU
06/15IRESS : Does your advice technology fit your business?
PU
05/17IRESS : SaaS lets you change the super business model and the services you deliv..
PU
05/14IRESS : Advisers need to sing the right tune to be heard
PU
05/03IRESS : How to master the digital client experience
PU
05/01GLOBAL HACKATHON 2018 : What's the big idea?
PU
04/30IRESS : Kina transforms member experience with IRESS’ Acurity Online
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015Bank of Ireland's (IRE) CEO Richie Boucher on Q4 2014 Results - Earnings Call.. 
2015Oi SA sinks as real joins world in decline against dollar 
2015Sell The State, Buy The People 
2015Recession Ahead For Brazil? 
2015Weekly ETF Gainers / Losers 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 464 M
EBIT 2018 103 M
Net income 2018 65,1 M
Debt 2018 148 M
Yield 2018 3,82%
P/E ratio 2018 30,93
P/E ratio 2019 25,69
EV / Sales 2018 4,74x
EV / Sales 2019 4,35x
Capitalization 2 048 M
Chart IRESS LTD
Duration : Period :
Iress Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IRESS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 11,2  AUD
Spread / Average Target -5,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Leslie Walsh Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Anthony D'Aloisio Chairman
John Harris Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Todd Chief Technology Officer
Jennifer Anne Seabrook Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IRESS LTD2.16%1 515
S&P GLOBAL INC17.20%49 778
RELX-3.13%44 946
RELX N.V.-1.75%44 925
THOMSON REUTERS CORP-1.86%29 284
WOLTERS KLUWER24.01%17 936
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.