Iress : Why retail stockbroking will evolve and can thrive

Learning from other markets

More than ten years ago, IRESS started expanding from Australia overseas, including into the UK and also moved into wealth management technology. We were self-conscious about this. We thought our clients, specifically our trading clients, back home would feel we were leaving them, focusing our interest elsewhere - and, in fact, this was some of the feedback we received.

Today we confidently talk about the steps we took because it has brought with it many insights that can be used across markets. For example, alongside specific Australian research, our experience with the private wealth management industry in the UK is proving invaluable to how we are helping clients in Australia (and in other countries) where retail stockbroking and financial advice is evolving and coverging.

The evolution of the stockbroker

In the United Kingdom, brokers first evolved by meeting their best execution obligations and international access through other brokers, which in turn simplified their operations and cost. With a holistic focus on clients and revenue growth, these same brokers offered discretionary services and have now evolved to being full service wealth managers, offering a wide variety of services. These include financial planning, estate planning, model portfolios, tax advisory and reporting, insurance and multi-asset classes.