IROBOT CORPORATION (IRBT)
07/25 01:10:08 pm
83.29 USD   +17.00%
iRobot Corporation : to Host Earnings Call

07/25/2018 | 12:38pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2018 / iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on July 25, 2018 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/24463.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 068 M
EBIT 2018 91,1 M
Net income 2018 69,0 M
Finance 2018 215 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 30,08
P/E ratio 2019 23,37
EV / Sales 2018 1,71x
EV / Sales 2019 1,41x
Capitalization 2 037 M
Chart IROBOT CORPORATION
iRobot Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends IROBOT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 78,2 $
Spread / Average Target 9,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Colin M. Angle Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Cerda Chief Operating Officer
Alison Dean CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Chris Jones Vice President-Technology
Deborah G. Ellinger Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IROBOT CORPORATION-7.18%2 037
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.--.--%48 227
AMPHENOL1.23%26 526
CORNING INCORPORATED-6.75%24 379
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC-30.05%15 261
SAMSUNG SDI CO LTD--.--%14 043
