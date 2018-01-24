iSIGN Media : Announces an Update on Key Channel Progress

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. ("iSIGN" or "Company") (TSX-V: ISD) (OTC: ISDSF), a leading provider of interactive mobile proximity marketing and public security alert solutions is pleased to announce an update on its progress in key market channels.

With the trials in Walmart stores located in Mexico confirmed, iSIGN's reseller, Rich Multimedia Technologies Inc. ("RMT") has ordered an additional 200 Smart Antennas, 600 Smart Antennas now ordered. Once the trials are completed at the selected Walmart test locations, the opportunity will exist for further expansion into their 2,339 Mexican stores.

Installation of an initial 100 Smart Antennas into the Mexico City bus lines will be undertaken for commercial messaging by the bus line's advertising agency, to extend their advertising reach as well as to capture public response data.

"RMT Mexico is continuing to complete negotiations with demonstrations of Smart Antennas to retailers, casinos, hotels and airports, as well as to a Mexican political party seeking to promote their candidates in advance of a June national election," stated Mr. Sal Haro, RMT's Chief Executive Officer. "Our mobile payment partner in RMT Mexico is working to integrate iSIGN's Smart Antennas and technology into their established mobile payment network," added Mr. Haro.

Discussions for iSIGN's Security Alert Messaging ("SAM") continue with airport security and technical staff.

Presently iSIGN is preparing its Smart Antennas for shipment to RMT for its airport and Mexican requirements.

About iSIGN Media

iSIGN Media, based in Toronto, is a data-focused, software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that is a pioneering leader in gathering point-of-sale data and mobile shopper preferences to generate actionable data and reveal valuable consumer insights. Creators of the Smart suite of products, a patented interactive proximity marketing technology, iSIGN enables brands to deliver targeted messaging, personalized offers and loyalty perks to consumers' mobile devices in proximity and with real-time proof of redemption. iSIGN's data gathering capabilities provide analytics on price points, typical purchases, in-store dwell time and other shopper metrics that identify emerging consumer behaviors. These insights enable smarter business decisions and provide increased ROI metrics for more transparent marketing. iSIGN delivers relevant, timely messages on an opt-in basis at no charge to consumers, transmitting rich media to consumer mobile devices via Bluetooth® and WiFi connectivity in complete privacy as opposed to iBeacons, apps, downloads and required surrendering of personal information. Proven to increase brand engagement and customer loyalty, iSIGN generates preference-based, predictive "clean data" without compromising consumer privacy. Partners include: IBM, Keyser Retail Solutions, Baylor University, Verizon Wireless, TELUS and AOpen America Inc. www.isignmedia.com

