iSignthis Ltd Analyst Brief - Online Interactive Session

08/03/2018 | 05:20am CEST
Analyst Brief - Online Interactive Session

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - iSignthis Ltd (ASX:ISX) (FRA:TA8) provides the Company's latest presentation titled "Analyst Brief - Online Interactive Session".

What does iSignthis do?

We are a leading payments, eMoney and identity technology company, publicly listed on the Australian Securities and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ASX:ISX) (FRA:TA8).

We provide online businesses from around the globe, with transactional banking and a complete customer onboarding solution from remote identity verification to payment processing and deposit taking services.

This is achieved via our patented platforms, Paydentity(TM) and ISXPay(R).

We are an EEA authorised, deposit taking, Monetary Financial Institution and have licenses to operate transactional banking services across Europe and Australia.

We are Principal members (Tier 1) of Visa, Mastercard, JCB, and an aggregation partner of AMEX, with SWIFT membership (Bank Identifier Codes : ISEMCY22, ISEPAU31 & ISIGAU31) and Central Banking Facilities.

We are highly transparent and prudentially regulated in the EU, supervised by the major card schemes, registered with AUSTRAC, and financially & procedurally audited by two independent audit firms. Our technical processes and facilities are certified by the British Standards Institute and the Payment Cards Industry.....and we are also subject to ASX/FRA continuous disclosure requirements.

Quarterly summary

Highlights

Unaudited management accounts reflect the following revenue performance for the period ending 30 June 2018

- Revenue in FY18 compared to FY17 is 363% greater

- Revenue in Q4FY18 compared to Q3FY18 is 167% greater

- Revenue in Q4FY18 was in excess of $3.95m

- Unaudited revenue for the 6 months from 1st January 2018 to 30th June 2018 was in excess of A$5.5m

Cash Receipts increased to A$2.633m, representing a 67.4% increase versus the March quarter of A$1.571m

Management focus is on building a global, long term sustainable business

"Our fixed cost based has remained relatively stable - our Cost of Goods have temporarily increased to facilitate sustainable long term growth under unexpected conditions."

About iSignthis Ltd:

iSignthis Ltd (ASX:ISX) (FRA:TA8) is the global RegTech leader in remote identity verification, payment authentication and payment processing. iSignthis provides an end-to-end on-boarding service for merchants, with a unified payment and identity service via our Paydentity(TM) and ISXPay(R) solutions.

By converging payments and identity, iSignthis delivers regulatory compliance to an enhanced customer due diligence standard, offering global reach to any of the world's 4.2Bn 'bank verified' card or account holders, that can be remotely on-boarded to regulated merchants in as little as 3 to 5 minutes.

iSignthis Paydentity service is the trusted back office solution for regulated entities, allowing merchants to stay ahead of the regulatory curve, and focus on growing their core business.

iSignthis' and its subsidiary, iSignthis eMoney Ltd, trade as ISXPay(R), and is an EEA authorised eMoney Monetary Financial Institution, offering card acquiring in the EEA, Australia and New Zealand. ISXPay is a principal member of Visa Inc, Mastercard International and JCB International.

Read more about the company at our website http://www.isignthis.com



Contact:

iSignthis Ltd
T: +61-3-8640-0990
F: +61-3-8640-0953
E: [email protected]
WWW: www.isignthis.com

