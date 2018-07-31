Isodiol International Inc. Reports Fiscal Year 2018 Audited Financial Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isodiol International Inc. (CSE: ISOL) (OTC: ISOLD) (FSE: LB6A.F) (the “Company” or “Isodiol”), a global CBD innovator specializing in hemp-based health and wellness products, the development of pharmaceutical CBD delivery methods, and the manufacturing of pure, natural CBD as an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) for use in Finished Pharmaceutical Products (FPPs), reports audited revenues for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2018 of $19,137,266 compared to Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2017 audited revenues of $355,959; a year-over-year increase of 5276%.



“Although the Company experienced tremendous growth for its Fiscal Year 2018, we strongly believe that CBD is still in its infancy stage, and we are just beginning to understand its benefits for the human body,” said CEO of Isodiol, Marcos Agramont. “Isodiol has made significant strategic acquisitions over the last 12 months that are just now beginning to bear fruit, and the Company is well positioned as a global leader in the manufacturing, distribution, and full commercialization of hemp-derived CBD products.”

Isodiol believes it has a strong balance sheet with $24,069,692 in cash and acquisition deposits, which are intended to facilitate continued growth throughout Fiscal Year 2019. With positive changes in regulation that have affected the legality of hemp and CBD around the globe, the Company is expanding its worldwide sales force with the intention of capitalizing on the untapped market for API sales and Finished Pharmaceutical Products.

The Company incurred significant acquisition advisory and consulting costs during Fiscal Year 2018 that the Company deemed necessary to accomplish the following transactions:

Iso International LLC

Isodiol is the industry leader in hemp-derived phytocannabinoids. It produces 99%+ pure, natural nutraceutical- and pharmaceutical-grade bulk ingredients and nutraceutical consumer products for global distribution and direct-to-consumer sale.

Pot-O-Coffee

The Pot-O-Coffee product line consists of two coffee variants for cannabis infusion—one infused with cannabis plant-extracted tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) oil, while the other is infused with non-psychotropic cannabidiol (CBD) derived from agricultural based hemp oil. Since the acquisition of the Pot-O-Coffee group of brands, Isodiol has been able to establish licensing relationships with Canopy Growth, Nutritional High, and a California manufacturer and anticipates further opportunities in the coming months. The Company also has received product placements in select Winn-Dixie stores in select locations in the East Coast.

CN Pharma

Canadian National Pharma Group Inc. is a pharmaceutical manufacturing company that currently is in the process of receiving its Licensed Dealer (LD) status under the provisions of the Canadian Controlled Drugs and Substances Act to commence production of cannabis and hemp extracts and isolates. With this new facility, Isodiol will be able to refine and isolate its CBD ingredient to a pharmaceutical-grade purity of 99.5% as well produce other cannabinoid isolates. This subsidiary will continue to position Isodiol as a global provider of nutraceutical- and pharmaceutical-grade phytoceuticals, by developing high quality bioactive products within many different verticals such as personal care products, beverages and edibles, topicals, capsules, and other nutraceutical supplement products.

Azure

Azure is a custom water bottling facility that is FDA approved and complies with local and state regulatory guidelines. Azure provides spring, purified, mineral, vitamin-enhanced, and alkaline waters that are compliant concerning all regulated threshold contaminants and impurities. With the acquisition of Azure and its facility, Isodiol is able to unlock the value of it beverage portfolio and achieve greater economies of scale to the benefit of its brands, such as its CBD and hemp waters, and also tap the growth potential of some of its core business competencies.

Culinary

Culinary is a leading roaster and purveyor of fine coffees, teas, and blended formulations out of its facilities in Stuart, Florida. The Culinary team has been in the coffee beverage business for over fifteen years. With the acquisition of this facility, the Company has been able to launch specialty blends that are roasted in their own facility and are available and being sold to mainstream retail outlets such as Winn-Dixie, Publix, and IGA. The company anticipates the ability to leverage these relationships and proven results to expand into additional regional and national retail channels.

C3 Global Biosciences

C3 Global Biosciences strives to be the global leader in CBD research, science, innovation, and technology with a mission to impact consumer lives and create markedly improved patient outcomes, which are being facilitated through sound clinical studies and evidence-based empirical data gathered by validated devices and platforms. In conjunction with Isodiol’s other R&D efforts, C3 will continue to focus on CBD and other cannabinoids and their ability to improve the quality of life for consumers.

Bradley's Biosciences

Bradley’s Brand is a leader in manufacturing and distributing hemp oil and nicotine e-liquids, as well as personal care products. Bradley's Brand also offers apparel and merchandising solutions. By leveraging Isodiol’s global operations and network, Bradley's has been able to increase the scope of its distribution and sales from the United States and the United Kingdom, to the Latin American market and additional European markets. Overall, the global e-cigarette and vaping market is poised to be a $61.4 billion-dollar industry by 2025, giving the companies vast opportunity to penetrate new markets.

Livecare Healthcare Inc.

Livecare is a Canadian company founded and operated by doctors who are dedicated to giving patients access to quality, real-time healthcare, regardless of where they are located. By offering patients the option to use the Telehealth technology platform, wait and travel times are decreased or eliminated completely, allowing for invaluable timely diagnosis and triage. Isodiol consumers now have the ability to consult with medical experts via the Telehealth technology platform, which is particularly beneficial to consumers in rural areas.

Kure Vapes

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Kure specializes in the distribution of vaporizing pens, e-Liquids, and related accessories through its specialty retail stores and online distribution. Kure’s primary products are its distinct line of custom-blended high-end flavored e-Liquids and premium Kure brand vaporizers, as well as popular third-party brands of advanced hardware and select e-Liquids. All Kure products are available online and throughout its many store locations across the United States. KURE Vaporium™, KURE Society™, Kuriousity™, Kurators™, and KURE Vape Pods are all respective trademarks and trade names of KURE. The Company also recently announced its expansion plans with Kure. The press release can be viewed here.

BSPG Laboratories Ltd.

BSPG Laboratories Ltd. is an industry leading producer of industrial hemp. Through BSPG’s industrial-sized, proprietary extraction methodologies, BSPG produces high-purity, bioactive cannabinoids that are used in pharmaceutical applications to benefit those suffering from a range of life-threatening and non-life-threatening illnesses. BSPG currently is conducting clinical trials involving its product through strategic partnerships around the globe. BSPG presently has Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency’s (MHRA) approval to manufacture cannabidiol (CBD) as an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) for use in clinical trials and the manufacture of Finished Pharmaceutical Products (FPPs).

Subsequent to the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2018, the Company continued to expand operations and has completed the following transactions:

Farmtiva

Farmtiva has a partnership agreement with the not-for-profit group Imperial Valley Conservation Research Center (“IVCRC”), and together they completed the first commercial planting of an approximately sixty (60) acre Farm Bill compliant industrial hemp crop as of June 1, 2018. This grow operation gives Isodiol the rare ability to legally source, cultivate, and manufacture industrial hemp products all within the State of California.

Round Mountain Technologies LLC

The majority acquisition of Round Mountain has furthered Isodiol’s cultivation of industrial hemp with the ability to meet the highest regulatory and industry standards for cannabidiol (CBD) in the industry. The property consists of approximately 155 acres, of which RMT and Isodiol intend to initially plant 70 acres within the coming weeks.

These acquisitions have positioned the Company to be in a unique position within the industry to continue to be a global leader and innovator of CBD pharmaceuticals and consumer products.

For complete financial information on the Company’s Fiscal Year 2018 results, please visit www.sedar.com

For more information on Isodiol, please visit www.isodiol.com.

About Isodiol International Inc.

Isodiol International Inc. is the market leader in pharmaceutical-grade pure, natural CBD and in the manufacturing and development of CBD consumer products.

Isodiol is the pioneer of many firsts in the CBD industry, including the commercialization of 99%+ pure, natural isolated CBD, micro-encapsulations, and nano-technology for the highest quality topical skin care and consumable products. Most recently, the Company received approval for its highest grade CBD to be designated as an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient for use in Finished Pharmaceutical Products, which was announced on April 26, 2018.

Isodiol’s growth strategy includes the development of over-the-counter (OTC) and pharmaceutical drugs, expanding its consumer products portfolio, and aggressively continuing international expansion into Latin America, Asia, and Europe.

