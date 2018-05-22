ISRA VISION AG: ISRA to Perform Planned Stock Split on May 25, 2018

DGAP-News: ISRA VISION AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action

ISRA to Perform Planned Stock Split on May 25, 2018

ISRA VISION AG (ISIN: DE 0005488100), one of the world's top companies for industrial image processing (Machine Vision) as well as globally leading in surface inspection of web materials and 3D machine vision applications, will implement the stock split, approved at this year's Annual General Meeting, on May 25, 2018. After the split, shareholders will hold five shares for every share held before the measure.



From the implementation date on, the company's market capitalization will be distributed over five times the number of shares. The 5-for-1 stock split will automatically convert each current share of ISRA VISION's stock into five new shares. The necessary steps for an ordinary capital increase from company funds, which allows for a conversion within the company's equity, were resolved by the Annual General Meeting on March 28, 2018. The total amount of equity will remain unchanged and no new financial resources will be taken up.



Following the entry of the stock split in the commercial register on May 11, 2018, the company's share capital is divided into 21,906,200 ordinary shares. Orders relating to the ISRA share that have not been executed will expire at the end of May 24, 2018. The account conversion will be performed free of charge on May 25, 2018. The listing and the securities identification number will remain the same. All shares are fully entitled to dividends for the 2017/2018 financial year.



Thanks to its high order volume, ISRA has gotten off to a dynamic start in the new 2017/2018 financial year. As previously reported, the company secured strategically important large scale orders in the first few months of the current financial year: For the Solar business unit - one of the areas in which ISRA has stepped up its sales activities - the company is anticipating revenue growth of significantly above 10 percent for the financial year as a whole. Another large-scale customer project regarding solar inspection systems is already at an advanced stage of negotiation. In addition to targeted sales measures, ISRA is still preparing its strategic and operational activities towards continuous structural expansion in all areas of the company in anticipation of the next big step in revenue growth beyond EUR 200 million.



