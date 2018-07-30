ISS : enters exclusive discussions with Ortec Group with a view to divest ISS Hygiène et Prévention in France

ISS, a global leading facility services provider, has agreed to enter into exclusive discussions with Ortec Group with a view to divest ISS Hygiène et Prévention, a leading provider of B2B hygiene and prevention services to the French market.

ISS Hygiène et Prévention is characterized by a route-based delivery model with a wide-spread branch network. The proposed divestment is therefore in line with ISS's strategy of focusing on on-site, core activities supporting the development of the Integrated Facility Services and key account customers - as well as with its ongoing business development in the French market.

With the acquisition, Ortec Group will reach a proforma turnover of more than EUR 1.2 billion, with more than 13.300 employees spread over 220 sites in France and abroad. This new acquisition proves the strong growth dynamics of the Group and is in line with those of Ducamp in 2013 (environment and waste), Sonovision in 2014 (aeronautics), Cico Centre in 2015 (nuclear) and Brunet in 2017 (services and real estate).

Jacob Götzsche, Regional CEO of Continental Europe, declares:

'ISS Hygiène et Prévention has been operated as a standalone business, offering services with limited integration with ISS's other service activities. We have elected to enter into exclusive discussions with Ortec for the divestment of ISS Hygiène et Prévention on the basis of its binding offer and the belief that Ortec would be a dedicated owner which would continue to invest in and develop the business'.

André Einaudi, CEO Ortec Group, concludes:

'With ISS Hygiène et Prévention, we are strengthening our global services offer and our strategy to balance our markets in line with the integration of Brunet (electrical, HVAC, tertiary and real estate services). Our group is pursuing its development dynamics in all its other activities (engineering and contracting) with the stated ambition to seize new growth opportunities and is currently studying several opportunities. This strategy of development - focused on being responsible and committed - is based on our strong human values of confidence, professionalism, safety and the recognition of teams as symbolized by the Made in Ortec brand'.

This proposed transaction is not expected to result in any changes to current services and agreements with customers.

The proposed transaction will be submitted for consultation with the requisite staff representation bodies in France. Completion of the proposed transaction would also be subject to normal closing conditions in France, including antitrust clearance, and would be expected to finalize before year end.

About Ortec Group

The Group is led by André Einaudi, realizes EUR 1.1 billion of turnover, and employs more than 11.800 employees spread over more than 187 branches in France and 42 locations in 24 countries. The Group is specialized in services for industry, energy, environment and aeronautics. With a wide range of activities, from engineering to work, the Ortec Group supports its clients in achieving their projects, in France and internationally.

About ISS Hygiène and Prévention

Established in 1965 and acquired by the ISS Group in 2002, ISS Hygiène et Prévention is a leading provider of B2B hygiene and prevention services to the French market. This includes services such as air hygiene, sewerage, pest control and fire protection. ISS Hygiène et Prévention's revenue is estimated to be more than EUR 120m in 2018. ISS Hygiène et Prévention has approximately 1,500 employees.

