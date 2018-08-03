Isuzu Motors : August 3 Isuzu and Toyota to Dissolve Capital Ties

Log in
08/03/2018 | 08:11am CEST
August 3, 2018
Isuzu Motors Limited
Toyota Motor Corporation
Isuzu and Toyota to Dissolve Capital Ties

Tokyo Japan, August 3, 2018-Isuzu Motors Limited (Isuzu) and Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) agreed today to dissolve their capital tie-up, with Toyota planning to sell its entire stake in Isuzu in the future. The two companies intend to maintain their strong relationship, through ongoing joint development projects related to basic technologies and the like, and will remain open to the possibility of future collaboration.

In November 2006, Isuzu and Toyota signed a basic agreement to utilize each other's operational resources in the fields of development and production focusing on diesel engines, to provide mutual technical assistance and to create a framework capable of capitalizing on the resulting synergistic effects, and to examine the feasibility of collaborative projects. At the same time, Toyota also agreed to obtain a stake in Isuzu.

Subsequently, with changes in the market environment prompting the companies to suspend some of the originally considered projects, and little specific progress achieved in other collaborative efforts, Toyota and Isuzu have agreed to reexamine the capital relationship based on the current business situation.

As the automotive industry faces sweeping, once-in-a-century changes, Isuzu and Toyota intend to accelerate their efforts to improve competitiveness in the commercial and passenger vehicle markets, respectively.

Details of Toyota's stake in Isuzu:
Number of shares 50 million
Rate of equity participation 5.89% (proportion of shares held to total number of shares issued)

Disclaimer

Isuzu Motors Ltd. published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 06:10:02 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 2 186 B
EBIT 2019 182 B
Net income 2019 117 B
Finance 2019 118 B
Yield 2019 2,40%
P/E ratio 2019 10,66
P/E ratio 2020 9,80
EV / Sales 2019 0,56x
EV / Sales 2020 0,52x
Capitalization 1 342 B
Managers
NameTitle
Masanori Katayama President & Representative Director
Susumu Hosoi Chairman
Makoto Kawahara Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Hiroshi Nakagawa Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Hiroyuki Maekawa Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ISUZU MOTORS LTD-17.22%12 010
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-0.25%216 321
VOLKSWAGEN-13.85%87 472
DAIMLER-18.91%73 714
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-6.51%62 572
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-14.52%56 060
