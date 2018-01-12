Italeaf : Resignation of the Group CFO, Mr Claudio Borgna appointed as new CFO

Filippo Calisti leaves Italeaf to join TerniEnergia SpA as new CFO

Filippo Calisti, Group CFO, has decided to leave Italeaf to join TerniEnergia, listed on STAR segment of Borsa Italiana, as new CFO and manager responsible for preparing the company's financial reports. Mr Calisti works for Italeaf since 2012 and has held since 2014 the position of CFO. He ended his employment with Italeaf immediately.

The board of directors of Italeaf, holding company and first Italian company builder active in cleantech and smart innovation sectors, listed on on NASDAQ OMX First North, has appointed today Mr. Claudio Borgna as new CFO.

Borgna, born in Terni in 1977, joined the Group in 2008 and he served in the finance, taxes and administration department after financial and administrative consultancy experiences for various joint stock companies. He received a Degree in economics from University 'La Tuscia' Viterbo.

