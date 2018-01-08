Italeaf : Sold by TerniEnergia two energy efficiency interventions to foster the strategic repositioning

The deeds of sale to Genera SpA of a lighting saving system for a cement factory in Sicily and the energy saving worksite of a building in Turin were finalized and signed

The disposals provide for a consideration of Euro 480 thousand (Sicily) and Euro 1.7 million (Turin), including Euro 1 million in trade payables and Euro 170 thousand for work still to be carried out

TerniEnergia, a company listed on the Star segment of the Italian Stock Exchange and part of the Italeaf Group, announces that it has finalised and signed all the deeds relating to the sale of two energy efficiency interventions to Genera SpA, a 51% subsidiary of Genera Group Holdings B. V. and 49% owned by the IKAV Investments fund) active in investments in the energy efficiency sector.

The two efficiency interventions transferred are related to the following:

- a lighting system of about 3,800 new high performance lighting points, with savings of over 1.1 GWh/year, realized on behalf of a cement factory in Sicily, already in operation;

- an intervention, almost completed, which involved the requalification of a historic building of about 12,500 square meters in the heart of Turin, with the renovation and insulation of the roof, the replacement of windows, the installation of an air conditioning system, the implementation of a new LED lighting system, the construction of an access control system, the installation and management of a Building Management System (BMS) for the integrated management of all services.

The sale price of the first intervention amounts to Euro 480 thousand, and will be cash-settled by the current month of January.

The second deed of sale provides for a price of Euro 1.7 million, which will be paid, for approximately Euro 1 million, through the assumption of payables to suppliers operating at the Turin worksite, for Euro 170,000 for works still to be carried out, which will be directly carried by the purchaser, and finally for Euro 528,000, paid in cash, of which Euro 385,000 by the current month of January, and Euro 71,500 at the plant test (and in any case no later than 15 April 2018) and the remaining Euro 71,500 at 12 months after the final test.

The deeds provide that the transfer shall take effect from 29 December 2017.

For TerniEnergia, the transaction represents a new, significant step of the transitional and financial tension management for the Group's strategic repositioning, already announced to the market on 24 October 2017, and which envisages the sale of non-strategic assets, mainly linked to the core activities of the recent past, in order to encourage the focus on activities with a higher technological added value.

TERNIENERGIA (TER.MI), established in September 2005, and part of Italeaf Group, is the first Italian smart energy company, committed to bring worldwide integrated and sustainable energy solutions. Organized into two straegic business units (Assets and Smart solutions and services), with about 400 employees and a geographic presence in almost the continents, with operational and sales offices, TerniEnergia develops solutions, innovative products and services based on digital and industrial technologies for the energy sector.

TerniEnergia, also through its subsidiaries (Softeco Sismat, Selesoft Consulting, Greenled Industry,GreenAsm, Wisave, Ant Energy), shall pursue the objectives of increasing energy production from renewable sources, energy efficiency and emissions reduction, as laid down by European environmental policy, and participates actively in the distributed power generation revolution and energy smart grids.

TerniEnergia is the ideal partner for large utilities, distributors and grid operators, power producers, public authorities, industrial customers and investors who intends to carry out large projects for the production of renewable energy plants and modern systems with high energy efficiency, solutions for the management and maintenance of the infrastructure and the electrical systems. TerniEnergia, through a complete technological and commercial offer, develops and provides technologies, turn-key services and solutions for energy consumers in the public and private sectors. The company is listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange.

