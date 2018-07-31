Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. : Payment of Dividends and Complementary Interest on Own Capital

Log in
07/31/2018 | 03:34am CEST

SÃO PAULO, July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. ("Company") (NYSE: ITUB) informs its stockholders that the Board of Directors, meeting on July 30, 2018, approved the payment, on August 30, 2018, of the following earnings to stockholders, complementary to the dividends paid monthly during the first half and attributed to the mandatory dividend for 2018, based on the final stockholding position recorded on August 17, 2018: a) dividends in the amount of R$ 0.62400 per share; and b) interest on capital in the amount of R$ 0.12520 per share, with the retention of 15% related to withholding income tax, resulting in a net interest of R$ 0.10642 per share, except for the corporate stockholders that are able to prove that they are immune or exempt.

São Paulo (SP), July 30, 2018.

ALEXSANDRO BROEDEL 
Group Executive Finance Director and Head of Investor Relations

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
CNPJ60.872.504/0001-23
A Publicly Listed Company
NIRE 35300010230

Contact:
Itaú Unibanco - Corporate Communication
+55 (11) 5019-8880 / 8881 - [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/itau-unibanco-holding-sa-payment-of-dividends-and-complementary-interest-on-own-capital-300688860.html

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.


© PRNewswire 2018
