Itau Unibanco : Consolidated Summary Statement of Remote Voting - Extraordinary General Meeting of July 27, 2018
0
07/27/2018 | 12:02am CEST
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
CNPJ. 60.872.504/0001-23
A Publicly Listed Company
EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL STOCKHOLDERS' MEETING
Consolidated summary statement of remote voting
In the terms of CVM Instruction No. 481/09, discloses the summary statement of voting on the consolidation of voting instructions given by underwriters and of voting instructions given directly by the Company for each item presented in the remote voting form, about the matters submitted for resolution in the Extraordinary GeneralStockholders'Meeting to be held on July 27, 2018 at 15:00 p.m. ofItaú Unibanco Holding S.A., Publicly-Held Company, headquartered in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, at Praça Alfredo Egydio de Souza Aranha, 100, Torre Olavo Setubal, Piso Itaú Unibanco, Parque Jabaquara, CEP 04344-902, is presented below:
Item
Description
Voting
Number of shares
% over total voting
1
Carry out a stock split by 50% of the current 6,536,090,232 book-entry shares with no par value, of theCompany'scapital stock, of which 3,305,526,906 are common shares and 3,230,563,326 are preferred shares:
Approve
5,008,202
100.00
Reject
-
-
Abstain
-
-
2
Increase the limit of the authorized capital, in the same proportion of the stock split:
Approve
5,008,202
100.00
Reject
-
-
Abstain
-
-
3
Install the Fiscal Council on a permanent basis:
Approve
5,008,202
100.00
Reject
-
-
Abstain
-
-
4
Amend the Bylaws to reflect the new composition of the capital stock:
Approve
5,008,202
100.00
Reject
-
-
Abstain
-
-
5
Amend the Bylaws to reflect the new limit of the authorized capital:
Approve
5,008,202
100.00
Reject
-
-
Abstain
-
-
6
Amend the Bylaws to provide for the permanent operation of the Fiscal Council:
Approve
5,008,202
100.00
Reject
-
-
Abstain
-
-
7
Consolidate the Bylaws, with the amendments mentioned in item"4"above and the resulting necessary adjustments to the wording:
Approve
5,008,202
100.00
Reject
-
-
Abstain
-
-
São Paulo-SP, July 26, 2018.
ALEXSANDRO BROEDEL
Group Executive Finance Director and Head of Investor Relations
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 22:01:01 UTC