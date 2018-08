Itau Unibanco : Final Detailed Voting Map - Extraordinary General Meeting of July 27, 2018

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

CNPJ. 60.872.504/0001-23

A Publicly Listed Company

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL STOCKHOLDERS' MEETING

FINAL DETAILED VOTING MAP

According to Instruction No. 481/09 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), it discloses the final detailed voting map that consolidates the votes cast remotely and the votes cast in person on the matters submitted for the resolution of the the Extraordinary General Stockholders' Meeting held on July 27, 2018 at 15:00 p.m. of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A., a Publicly-Listed Company headquartered in the city of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, at Praça Alfredo Egydio de Souza Aranha, 100, Torre Olavo Setubal, Piso Itaú Unibanco, Parque Jabaquara, CEP 04344-902, containing the first five numbers of the Individual Taxpayer's Registry (CPF) or of the Corporate Taxpayer's Registry (CNPJ) of the stockholder, the stockholding position and the votes cast.