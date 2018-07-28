Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Itau Unibanco Holding SA    ITUB4   BRITUBACNPR1

ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING SA (ITUB4)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Itau Unibanco : Summary of the resolutions taken by Extraordinary General Meeting of July 27, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/28/2018 | 12:57am CEST

São Paulo (SP), July 27, 2018.

To

BRAZILIAN SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (CVM)

Superintendency of Company Relations

Rio de Janeiro - State of Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Dear Sirs,

Subject:ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. ("Company")

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL STOCKHOLDERS' MEETING OF JULY 27, 2018

I. In accordance with the provisions in CVM Instruction No. 480/2009, Article 30, item III, the Company brings to your knowledge the summary of the decisions made at the Meeting mentioned above:

  • 1. The stock split by 50% of the current 6,536,090,232 book-entry shares, with no par value, of the Company's capital stock was approved;

  • 2. The increase in the limit of the authorized capital, in the same proportion of the stock split by 50%, was approved;

  • 3. The installation of the Fiscal Council on a permanent basis was approved;

  • 4. The amendment of the Bylaws was approved, aiming at: (i) recording the new composition of the capital stock in Article 3, head provision; (ii) recording the new limit of the authorized capital in item 3.1; and (iii) providing for the permanent operation of the Fiscal Council, in Article 11; and

  • 5. The Bylaws, with the amendments mentioned in the previous item, were consolidated.

II. Within the term established in Article 30, item IV of the above mentioned Instruction, the minutes of the Meeting will be forwarded by means of the Empresas.Net - Periodical and Occasional Information platform.

Without further ado, I undersign. Sincerely,

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

ALEXSANDRO BROEDEL

Group Executive Finance Director and Head of Investor Relations

cc:

  • - B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão Company Monitoring Superintendency

  • - Company Relations Coordination Office

Disclaimer

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 22:56:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING SA
12:57aITAU UNIBANCO : Final Summarized Voting Map - Extraordinary General Meeting of J..
PU
12:57aITAU UNIBANCO : Summary of the resolutions taken by Extraordinary General Meetin..
PU
07/27ITAU UNIBANCO : Consolidated Summary Statement of Remote Voting - Extraordinary ..
PU
07/26ITAU UNIBANCO : Summary statement of voting received by the underwriter - Extrao..
PU
07/26ITAU UNIBANCO : Announcement on Transaction Between Related Parties
PU
07/25ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING SA : half-yearly earnings release
07/18ITAU UNIBANCO : Press release - Credicard launches a card machine family
PU
07/10TRADING OF OWN SHARES FOR TREASURY M : June 2018
PU
07/06ITAU UNIBANCO : Corpbanca Schedules Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results, Confe..
AQ
07/02ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING SA : Ex-dividend day for monthly dividend
FA
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/24Sector And Industry Analysis For Companies In The Brazilian Index IBrX 50 
07/13After Hours Gainers / Losers (07/13/2018) 
06/29Itau Unibanco goes ex-dividend tomorrow 
06/18Itau Unibanco In A Wobbly Recovery Cycle 
06/16STOCKS TO WATCH : Don't Sleep On Vienna 
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 112 B
EBIT 2018 43 091 M
Net income 2018 26 576 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,41%
P/E ratio 2018 11,36
P/E ratio 2019 10,16
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,60x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,46x
Capitalization 291 B
Chart ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING SA
Duration : Period :
Itau Unibanco Holding SA Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 50,2  BRL
Spread / Average Target 8,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Candido Botelho Bracher President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roberto Egydio Setúbal Co-Chairman
Pedro Moreira Salles Co-Chairman
Alexsandro Broedel Lopes Executive Director-Finance & Investor Relations
Alfredo Egydio Setubal Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING SA11.55%77 838
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.40%392 162
BANK OF AMERICA4.81%315 030
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-9.35%284 023
WELLS FARGO-3.89%283 747
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.90%242 775
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.