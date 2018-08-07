Log in
ITERIS INC (ITI)
Iteris Inc : Iteris, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

08/07/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2018 / Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q1 Earnings Call to be held on August 7, 2018 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-182FEB98D979B.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 106 M
EBIT 2019 -2,59 M
Net income 2019 -4,74 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,54x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,36x
Capitalization 164 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 8,10 $
Spread / Average Target 64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joe Bergera President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas L. Thomas Chairman
Andrew C. Schmidt Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Kevin C. Daly Independent Director
Mikel Howard Williams Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITERIS INC-24.96%164
SZ DONGSHAN PRECISION MANUFACTURING CO--.--%3 730
NAVINFO CO., LTD.--.--%3 330
BEIJING JETSEN TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%2 404
ADDSINO CO LTD--.--%1 504
WISTRON NEWEB CORP.--.--%948
