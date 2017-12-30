Itochu : Regarding the acquisition of TFCC shares

December 30, 2017

As announced by the Taiwan Investment Commission, the Ministry of Economic Affairs, we, ITOCHU Corporation, has agreed to acquire 37.1742% share of Taipei Financial Center Corporation from Ting Ji Development Co., Ltd., Ting Li Development Co., Ltd., Ting Gu Development Corp. and Ting An Limited Corp (the Ting Hsin Group) through our wholly-owned Taiwanese subsidiary, Itochu Taiwan Investment Corporation.

The transaction will be completed after the approval from the Taiwan Authorities, as well as the fulfillment of the conditions set in the Share Purchase Agreement.