ITOCHU CORP (8001)
Report
Itochu : Regarding the acquisition of TFCC shares

12/30/2017 | 02:44am CET

December 30, 2017

As announced by the Taiwan Investment Commission, the Ministry of Economic Affairs, we, ITOCHU Corporation, has agreed to acquire 37.1742% share of Taipei Financial Center Corporation from Ting Ji Development Co., Ltd., Ting Li Development Co., Ltd., Ting Gu Development Corp. and Ting An Limited Corp (the Ting Hsin Group) through our wholly-owned Taiwanese subsidiary, Itochu Taiwan Investment Corporation.
The transaction will be completed after the approval from the Taiwan Authorities, as well as the fulfillment of the conditions set in the Share Purchase Agreement.

Itochu Corporation published this content on 30 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2017 01:44:04 UTC.

Financials ( JPY)
Sales 2018 5 340 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 412 B
Debt 2018 2 395 B
Yield 2018 3,22%
P/E ratio 2018 7,86
P/E ratio 2019 7,80
EV / Sales 2018 1,10x
EV / Sales 2019 1,05x
Capitalization 3 486 B
Technical analysis trends ITOCHU CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 2 226  JPY
Spread / Average Target 6,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masahiro Okafuji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eizo Kobayashi Chairman
Hiroyuki Kaizuka Executive Officer & Manager-Operations
Tsuyoshi Hachimura Chief Financial Officer & Representative Director
Hitoshi Okamoto Director, Chief Strategy & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITOCHU CORP35.55%30 930
MITSUBISHI CORP25.32%43 732
MITSUI & CO LTD14.07%29 224
SAMSUNG C&T CORP--.--%22 540
SUMITOMO CORP39.22%21 309
TOYOTA TSUSHO CORP49.18%14 292
