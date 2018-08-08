Itochu Techno : CTC Global Thailand Signs Partnership Agreement with OutSystems

CTC Global (Thailand) Ltd. (Managing Director: Sompong Dechagorn; head office: Bangkok, Thailand; hereinafter 'CTC Global Thailand'), a Thai subsidiary of ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation (President and Chief Executive Officer: Satoshi Kikuchi; head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; hereinafter 'CTC'), has signed an agreement with OutSystems (CEO: Paulo Rosado; head office: Lisbon, Portugal; hereinafter 'OutSystems') for a partnership in Thailand and has commenced support in agile software development. A development service integrating the development, maintenance and operation of a system will be offered with the use of OutSystems, a platform for development and operation that visually delivers application development.

CTC Global Thailand extensively offers IT services, mainly the sale of products, to local and Japanese-affiliated companies. In recent years, application development and SI services have expanded, mainly among Japanese-affiliated companies. CTC Global Thailand standardizes the quality of development in ASEAN, including Thailand, as well as Japan, and meets speed requirements in application development. It is also operating in step with the trend of mobile first. In this way, it swiftly develops high-quality applications.

OutSystems is a low-code platform that enables application development with minimum coding. On the same platform, it allows for visual development with dragging and dropping of icons and the development, operation and maintenance of complicated webs and mobile apps. For this reason, the platform makes it possible to save labor for coding. In terms of operation, it is equipped with features such as version management, deployment management, job management and performance analysis. The platform can be expected to reduce costs 30% or more and to boost development speed by six times, which will apply to the process from development to operation.

CTC began offering OutSystems in Japan in 2015 and is actively committed to agile software development and DevOps. CTC has opened Agile Office, a space that is dedicated to agile software development and is equipped with an environment for utilizing OutSystems, in its Tokyo and Toyota offices in an effort to expand its application business.

Aiming to establish a development organization consisting of 20 OutSystems engineers, CTC Global Thailand consistently offers high-quality IT services to Japanese-affiliated companies expanding into ASEAN as well as local companies in cooperation with CTC's Agile Office.

'The digital revolution is taking Thailand by storm, and we need to go with the tide. Given the surge in application development requirements among multinational companies in Thailand, the OutSystems partnership with CTC will definitely strengthen these companies' capabilities to quickly scale up and expand to other ASEAN markets through a streamlined application delivery process,' said Mark Weaser Regional VP APAC for OutSystems.