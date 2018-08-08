Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Itochu Techno-Solutions Corp    4739   JP3143900003

ITOCHU TECHNO-SOLUTIONS CORP (4739)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Itochu Techno : CTC Global Thailand Signs Partnership Agreement with OutSystems

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2018 | 05:07am CEST

CTC Global (Thailand) Ltd. (Managing Director: Sompong Dechagorn; head office: Bangkok, Thailand; hereinafter 'CTC Global Thailand'), a Thai subsidiary of ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation (President and Chief Executive Officer: Satoshi Kikuchi; head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; hereinafter 'CTC'), has signed an agreement with OutSystems (CEO: Paulo Rosado; head office: Lisbon, Portugal; hereinafter 'OutSystems') for a partnership in Thailand and has commenced support in agile software development. A development service integrating the development, maintenance and operation of a system will be offered with the use of OutSystems, a platform for development and operation that visually delivers application development.

CTC Global Thailand extensively offers IT services, mainly the sale of products, to local and Japanese-affiliated companies. In recent years, application development and SI services have expanded, mainly among Japanese-affiliated companies. CTC Global Thailand standardizes the quality of development in ASEAN, including Thailand, as well as Japan, and meets speed requirements in application development. It is also operating in step with the trend of mobile first. In this way, it swiftly develops high-quality applications.

OutSystems is a low-code platform that enables application development with minimum coding. On the same platform, it allows for visual development with dragging and dropping of icons and the development, operation and maintenance of complicated webs and mobile apps. For this reason, the platform makes it possible to save labor for coding. In terms of operation, it is equipped with features such as version management, deployment management, job management and performance analysis. The platform can be expected to reduce costs 30% or more and to boost development speed by six times, which will apply to the process from development to operation.

CTC began offering OutSystems in Japan in 2015 and is actively committed to agile software development and DevOps. CTC has opened Agile Office, a space that is dedicated to agile software development and is equipped with an environment for utilizing OutSystems, in its Tokyo and Toyota offices in an effort to expand its application business.

Aiming to establish a development organization consisting of 20 OutSystems engineers, CTC Global Thailand consistently offers high-quality IT services to Japanese-affiliated companies expanding into ASEAN as well as local companies in cooperation with CTC's Agile Office.

'The digital revolution is taking Thailand by storm, and we need to go with the tide. Given the surge in application development requirements among multinational companies in Thailand, the OutSystems partnership with CTC will definitely strengthen these companies' capabilities to quickly scale up and expand to other ASEAN markets through a streamlined application delivery process,' said Mark Weaser Regional VP APAC for OutSystems.

Currently displayed information is correct at the time of the announcement. Please be aware that information displayed may differ from the very latest information.

Disclaimer

Itochu Techno-Solutions Corporation published this content on 08 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2018 03:06:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ITOCHU TECHNO-SOLUTIONS CO
05:07aITOCHU TECHNO : CTC Global Thailand Signs Partnership Agreement with OutSystems
PU
03/28ITOCHU TECHNO-SOLUTIONS CORP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/28ITOCHU TECHNO-SOLUTIONS CORP : SPLIT: 2 of 1
FA
2017ITOCHU TECHNO : CTC Acquires Thailand's Netband Consulting as a Subsidiary
PU
2017ITOCHU TECHNO : Annual Report 2017 Released
PU
2017ITOCHU TECHNO-SOLUTIONS CORP : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2017ITOCHU TECHNO : Summary of Q&A at Announcement of Operating Results for Q1 of FY..
PU
2017CTC INTRODUCES PERFORMANCE-BASED STO : 160kb)
PU
2017NOTICE OF THE 38TH FISCAL YEAR ANNUA : 598kb)
PU
2017ITOCHU TECHNO-SOLUTIONS CORP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 450 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 24 609 M
Finance 2019 52 408 M
Yield 2019 2,15%
P/E ratio 2019 21,07
P/E ratio 2020 19,64
EV / Sales 2019 1,09x
EV / Sales 2020 1,03x
Capitalization 543 B
Chart ITOCHU TECHNO-SOLUTIONS CORP
Duration : Period :
Itochu Techno-Solutions Corp Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITOCHU TECHNO-SOLUTIONS CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 2 390  JPY
Spread / Average Target 5,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satoshi Kikuchi President, CEO & Representative Director
Toru Matsushima CFO, Director, Chief Compliance Officer & EVP
Tadataka Okubo Director, CTO & Managing Executive Officer
Eiji Haraguchi Chief Information Officer
Takahiro Susaki Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITOCHU TECHNO-SOLUTIONS CORP-53.20%4 873
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.18%134 051
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES46.30%109 906
ACCENTURE5.30%108 234
VMWARE, INC.22.14%61 591
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING17.68%59 717
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.