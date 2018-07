TDR Capital, Terra Firma and Starwood Capital now have until Aug. 7 to declare their intentions after IWG asked for a deadline extension from the Takeover Panel regulator.

The suitors had faced a cut off of 5 p.m. London time (1600 GMT) on Saturday to make firm offers. A fourth suitor, U.S, firm Prime Opportunities, has not been allowed any more time by IWG.

(Reporting by Ben Martin; Editing by Alistair Smout and Edmund Blair)