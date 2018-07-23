Log in
IWG - INTERNATIONAL WORKPLACE GROUP (IWG)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 07/23 04:49:44 pm
298.15 GBp   -1.14%
IWG International Workplace : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Replacement of IWG plc

07/23/2018 | 04:33pm CEST

AMENDMENT Section 2(a)

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

IWG plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Starwood Cap Eur Operations LTD

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

19 JULY 2018

(e)Has the EPT previously disclosed, or is it today disclosing, under the Code in respect of any other party to this offer?

No

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

1p ordinary

PURCHASES

211,147

2.9820 GBP

2.9450 GBP

1p ordinary

SALES

561,243

2.9820 GBP

2.9540 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

1p ordinary

CFD

LONG

396

2.9550 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

LONG

5,200

2.9550 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

LONG

231,124

2.9566 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

LONG

68,876

2.9566 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

LONG

14,380

2.9580 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

LONG

1,494

2.9580 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

LONG

164

2.9595 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

LONG

2

2.9605 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

LONG

7,307

2.9659 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

LONG

38,742

2.9688 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

LONG

1,419

2.9710 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

6,000

2.9550 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

4,000

2.9550 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

2

2.9570 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1

2.9570 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

4,834

2.9603 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

11,633

2.9603 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

2,138

2.9614 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

2,088

2.9645 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

30,049

2.9646 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

634

2.9660 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

4,839

2.9660 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

260

2.9670 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,524

2.9685 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

5,200

2.9707 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

9,500

2.9739 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

6,253

2.9747 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

19

2.9780 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Typee.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product descriptione.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealinge.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

Date of disclosure:

23 JULY 2018

Contact name:

Craig Horsley

Telephone number:

+44(141) 245 7736

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at [email protected]. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

IWG plc published this content on 23 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2018 14:32:07 UTC
