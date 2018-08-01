Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  IWG - International Workplace Group    IWG   JE00BYVQYS01

IWG - INTERNATIONAL WORKPLACE GROUP (IWG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 08/01 10:42:40 am
301.45 GBp   -0.64%
10:38aIWG INTERNATION : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - IWG PLC
PU
10:38aIWG INTERNATION : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- IWG plc
PU
09:43aIWG INTERNATION : Month End Disclosure & Rule 2.9 Announcement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

IWG International Workplace : Month End Disclosure & Rule 2.9 Announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 09:43am CEST

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

1 August 2018

IWG plc

Total Voting Rights: Month End Disclosure and Rule 2.9 Announcement

IWG plc (the 'Company') confirms that at the close of business on 31 July 2018 the Company's issued share capital consisted of 923,357,438 ordinary shares of 1p each (the 'Ordinary Shares').

11,663,351 Ordinary Shares were held by the Company as treasury shares with no voting rights.

Therefore at the close of business on 31 July 2018 the total number of voting rights in the Company was 911,694,087. Shareholders may use this figure (911,694,087) as the denominator for calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure & Transparency Rules ('DTR').

This announcement is made in conformity with DTR 5.6.1.

Rule 2.9 Announcement

In addition to the above, and in accordance with Rule 2.9 of the Code, IWG confirms that as at close of business on 31 July 2018 its issued share capital (excluding ordinary shares held by the Company in treasury with no voting rights) consisted of 911,694,087 ordinary shares of 1 pence each. The International Securities Identification Number for IWG's ordinary shares is JE00BYVQYS01.

Date of notification: 1 August 2018

Enquiries:

IWG plc

Tim Regan, Company Secretary

Wayne Gerry, Group Investor Relations Director Tel: + 41 (0) 41 723 2353

J.P. Morgan Cazenove (Lead Financial Adviser Tel: +44 (0) 20 7742 4000
and Joint Corporate Broker)

Alex Watkins
James Robinson

Investec (Financial Adviser and Joint Corporate Broker) Tel: +44 (0) 20 7597 5970

James Rudd
Henry Reast

Rule 26.1 disclosure

In accordance with Rule 26.1 of the Code, a copy of this announcement will be available at www.iwgplc.com, by no later than 12 noon (London time) on 2 August 2018. The content of the website referred to in this announcement is not incorporated into and does not form part of this announcement.

Disclosure requirements of the Code

Under Rule 8.3(a) of the Code, any person who is interested in 1% or more of any class of relevant securities of an offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror (being any offeror other than an offeror in respect of which it has been announced that its offer is, or is likely to be, solely in cash) must make an Opening Position Disclosure following the commencement of the offer period and, if later, following the announcement in which any securities exchange offeror is first identified. An Opening Position Disclosure must contain details of the person's interests and short positions in, and rights to subscribe for, any relevant securities of each of (i) the offeree company and (ii) any securities exchange offeror(s). An Opening Position Disclosure by a person to whom Rule 8.3(a) applies must be made by no later than 3.30 pm (London time) on the 10th business day following the commencement of the offer period and, if appropriate, by no later than 3.30 pm (London time) on the 10th business day following the announcement in which any securities exchange offeror is first identified. Relevant persons who deal in the relevant securities of the offeree company or of a securities exchange offeror prior to the deadline for making an Opening Position Disclosure must instead make a Dealing Disclosure.

Under Rule 8.3(b) of the Code, any person who is, or becomes, interested in 1% or more of any class of relevant securities of the offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror must make a Dealing Disclosure if the person deals in any relevant securities of the offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror. A Dealing Disclosure must contain details of the dealing concerned and of the person's interests and short positions in, and rights to subscribe for, any relevant securities of each of (i) the offeree company and (ii) any securities exchange offeror(s), save to the extent that these details have previously been disclosed under Rule 8. A Dealing Disclosure by a person to whom Rule 8.3(b) applies must be made by no later than 3.30 pm (London time) on the business day following the date of the relevant dealing.

If two or more persons act together pursuant to an agreement or understanding, whether formal or informal, to acquire or control an interest in relevant securities of an offeree company or a securities exchange offeror, they will be deemed to be a single person for the purpose of Rule 8.3.

Opening Position Disclosures must also be made by the offeree company and by any offeror and Dealing Disclosures must also be made by the offeree company, by any offeror and by any persons acting in concert with any of them (see Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4).

Details of the offeree and offeror companies in respect of whose relevant securities Opening Position Disclosures and Dealing Disclosures must be made can be found in the Disclosure Table on the Takeover Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk, including details of the number of relevant securities in issue, when the offer period commenced and when any offeror was first identified. You should contact the Panel's Market Surveillance Unit on +44 (0)20 7638 0129 if you are in any doubt as to whether you are required to make an Opening Position Disclosure or a Dealing Disclosure.

Disclaimer

J.P. Morgan Securities plc, which conducts its UK investment banking business as J.P. Morgan Cazenove ('J.P. Morgan Cazenove'), is authorised in the United Kingdom by the Prudential Regulation Authority (the 'PRA') and regulated in the United Kingdom by the PRA and the Financial Conduct Authority. J.P. Morgan Cazenove is acting exclusively as financial adviser to IWG and no one else in connection with the matters set out in this announcement and will not regard any other person as its client in relation to the matters set out in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than IWG for providing the protections afforded to clients of J.P. Morgan Cazenove or its affiliates, or for providing advice in relation to the contents of this announcement or any other matter referred to herein.

Investec Bank plc, which is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority, is acting exclusively for IWG and no one else in connection with the subject matter of this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than IWG for providing the protections afforded to clients of Investec Bank plc nor for giving advice in relation to the subject matter of this announcement.

This information is provided by RNS

The company news service from the London Stock Exchange

END

Disclaimer

IWG plc published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 07:42:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IWG - INTERNATIONAL WORKPL
10:38aIWG INTERNATIONAL WORKPLACE : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - IWG PLC
PU
10:38aIWG INTERNATIONAL WORKPLACE : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- IWG plc
PU
09:43aIWG INTERNATIONAL WORKPLACE : Month End Disclosure & Rule 2.9 Announcement
PU
09:31aNORGES BANK : - Form 8.3 - IWG PLC
PR
08:01aIWG INTERNATIONAL WORKPLACE : Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd - Form 8.3 - I..
PR
07/31NORGES BANK : - Form 8.3 - IWG PLC
PR
07/30IWG INTERNATIONAL WORKPLACE : Form 8.3 - IWG Plc
PU
07/30IWG INTERNATIONAL WORKPLACE : plc - Rule 2.9 Announcement
PU
07/30IWG INTERNATIONAL WORKPLACE : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- IWG plc
PU
07/30IWG INTERNATIONAL WORKPLACE : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - IWG PLC
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/11OAKMARK INTERNATIONAL SMALL CAP FUND : Second Quarter 2018 
05/11Workspace provider IWG gets approach from Lone Star, two other proposals 
03/06IWG PLC 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017IWG (IWGFF) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 2 470 M
EBIT 2018 178 M
Net income 2018 135 M
Debt 2018 327 M
Yield 2018 2,02%
P/E ratio 2018 20,99
P/E ratio 2019 17,51
EV / Sales 2018 1,24x
EV / Sales 2019 1,12x
Capitalization 2 741 M
Chart IWG - INTERNATIONAL WORKPLACE GROUP
Duration : Period :
IWG - International Workplace Group Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IWG - INTERNATIONAL WORKPL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 2,59  GBP
Spread / Average Target -15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Leslie James Dixon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas Sutherland Non-Executive Chairman
Dominik de Daniel Chief Financial & Operating Officer, Director
Elmar Heggen Independent Non-Executive Director
Florence Pierre Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IWG - INTERNATIONAL WORKPLACE GROUP17.87%3 591
CBRE GROUP INC14.99%16 933
ZILLOW GROUP INC0.00%12 357
JONES LANG LASALLE INC14.83%7 835
RELO GROUP INC-2.42%4 222
OPEN HOUSE CO LTD0.33%3 324
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.