IWG International Workplace : Month End Disclosure & Rule 2.9 Announcement

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

1 August 2018

IWG plc

Total Voting Rights: Month End Disclosure and Rule 2.9 Announcement

IWG plc (the 'Company') confirms that at the close of business on 31 July 2018 the Company's issued share capital consisted of 923,357,438 ordinary shares of 1p each (the 'Ordinary Shares').

11,663,351 Ordinary Shares were held by the Company as treasury shares with no voting rights.

Therefore at the close of business on 31 July 2018 the total number of voting rights in the Company was 911,694,087. Shareholders may use this figure (911,694,087) as the denominator for calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure & Transparency Rules ('DTR').

This announcement is made in conformity with DTR 5.6.1.

Rule 2.9 Announcement

In addition to the above, and in accordance with Rule 2.9 of the Code, IWG confirms that as at close of business on 31 July 2018 its issued share capital (excluding ordinary shares held by the Company in treasury with no voting rights) consisted of 911,694,087 ordinary shares of 1 pence each. The International Securities Identification Number for IWG's ordinary shares is JE00BYVQYS01.

Date of notification: 1 August 2018

Enquiries:

IWG plc

Tim Regan, Company Secretary

Wayne Gerry, Group Investor Relations Director Tel: + 41 (0) 41 723 2353

J.P. Morgan Cazenove (Lead Financial Adviser Tel: +44 (0) 20 7742 4000

and Joint Corporate Broker)

Alex Watkins

James Robinson

Investec (Financial Adviser and Joint Corporate Broker) Tel: +44 (0) 20 7597 5970

James Rudd

Henry Reast

Rule 26.1 disclosure

In accordance with Rule 26.1 of the Code, a copy of this announcement will be available at www.iwgplc.com, by no later than 12 noon (London time) on 2 August 2018. The content of the website referred to in this announcement is not incorporated into and does not form part of this announcement.

Disclosure requirements of the Code

Under Rule 8.3(a) of the Code, any person who is interested in 1% or more of any class of relevant securities of an offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror (being any offeror other than an offeror in respect of which it has been announced that its offer is, or is likely to be, solely in cash) must make an Opening Position Disclosure following the commencement of the offer period and, if later, following the announcement in which any securities exchange offeror is first identified. An Opening Position Disclosure must contain details of the person's interests and short positions in, and rights to subscribe for, any relevant securities of each of (i) the offeree company and (ii) any securities exchange offeror(s). An Opening Position Disclosure by a person to whom Rule 8.3(a) applies must be made by no later than 3.30 pm (London time) on the 10th business day following the commencement of the offer period and, if appropriate, by no later than 3.30 pm (London time) on the 10th business day following the announcement in which any securities exchange offeror is first identified. Relevant persons who deal in the relevant securities of the offeree company or of a securities exchange offeror prior to the deadline for making an Opening Position Disclosure must instead make a Dealing Disclosure.

Under Rule 8.3(b) of the Code, any person who is, or becomes, interested in 1% or more of any class of relevant securities of the offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror must make a Dealing Disclosure if the person deals in any relevant securities of the offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror. A Dealing Disclosure must contain details of the dealing concerned and of the person's interests and short positions in, and rights to subscribe for, any relevant securities of each of (i) the offeree company and (ii) any securities exchange offeror(s), save to the extent that these details have previously been disclosed under Rule 8. A Dealing Disclosure by a person to whom Rule 8.3(b) applies must be made by no later than 3.30 pm (London time) on the business day following the date of the relevant dealing.

If two or more persons act together pursuant to an agreement or understanding, whether formal or informal, to acquire or control an interest in relevant securities of an offeree company or a securities exchange offeror, they will be deemed to be a single person for the purpose of Rule 8.3.

Opening Position Disclosures must also be made by the offeree company and by any offeror and Dealing Disclosures must also be made by the offeree company, by any offeror and by any persons acting in concert with any of them (see Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4).

Details of the offeree and offeror companies in respect of whose relevant securities Opening Position Disclosures and Dealing Disclosures must be made can be found in the Disclosure Table on the Takeover Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk, including details of the number of relevant securities in issue, when the offer period commenced and when any offeror was first identified. You should contact the Panel's Market Surveillance Unit on +44 (0)20 7638 0129 if you are in any doubt as to whether you are required to make an Opening Position Disclosure or a Dealing Disclosure.

Disclaimer

J.P. Morgan Securities plc, which conducts its UK investment banking business as J.P. Morgan Cazenove ('J.P. Morgan Cazenove'), is authorised in the United Kingdom by the Prudential Regulation Authority (the 'PRA') and regulated in the United Kingdom by the PRA and the Financial Conduct Authority. J.P. Morgan Cazenove is acting exclusively as financial adviser to IWG and no one else in connection with the matters set out in this announcement and will not regard any other person as its client in relation to the matters set out in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than IWG for providing the protections afforded to clients of J.P. Morgan Cazenove or its affiliates, or for providing advice in relation to the contents of this announcement or any other matter referred to herein.

Investec Bank plc, which is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority, is acting exclusively for IWG and no one else in connection with the subject matter of this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than IWG for providing the protections afforded to clients of Investec Bank plc nor for giving advice in relation to the subject matter of this announcement.

This information is provided by RNS

The company news service from the London Stock Exchange

END