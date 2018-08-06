J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals : Notice of Annual General Meeting published in Newspapers

I , CAEIIAL

August 6, 2018

BSE Ltd.

Phiroze Jeejebhoy Towers

Dalai Street

Mumbai 400 001

BSE Scrip Code : 506943

Stock Symbol: JBCHEPHARM

Dear Sir,

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure

Requirements) Regulations, 2015

In compliance with the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure

Requirements) Regulations, 2015, enclosed please find the newspaper advertisement issuedon August 6, 2018 in Business Standard in English and Sakai in Marathi in connection withthe notice of the annual general meeting of the Company to be held on

September 4, 2018.

We request you to take this intimation on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

Fr J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.. C. Mehta

Company Secretary&Vice President - Compliance

•NOTICE..

NOTICrwherefiy given that the forty-seconn Annual General Meeting ('AGM") of themembers of the Company will be held on Tuesday; September 4, 2018 at 3.30 p.m. atRanid & Sundd WatumullAuditoriutn, K C. Cc lege, Dinshaw Wacha Road, Churthgate,Mumbai- 400 020, to transact the businessBrset out in the notice of the meeting dated

The members of the Company am hereby informed that the Company has sent notice ofthe said AGM and.annual reportfor2017-18 through e-mail/post/courier to all themembers as on July 27, 2018. The members of the Company are also hereby informedand are requested tonote that

(a) The businesses as set out in the aforesaid notice may be transacted by the membersthrough facility of remote e-voting (i.e. e-voting from a place other than venue of annualgeneral meeting). The remote e-voting facility is provided through e-voting platform ofCentral Depository Services (India) Limited (1CDSV), as per provisions of Souks) 108 ofthe Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Management and Administration)

Rules, 2014 and provisions of the SEE (Listing Obligations and: DisclosureRequirements) Regulations, 2015;

(b)The remotes-voting period begins on Friday,August 31, 2018 at 9.00 a.m. and will endon Monday, September 3,2018 at 5.00 p.m.;

(c)During the above voting period, shareholders' of the Company, holding shares either inphysical form or in dematedalized fOrm,-as onAuguat28,2018 (cut-off dale) may cast theirvote electronically;

(d)The persons who have acquired shares and become members of the-Conipany afterdespatch of notice maysend a request to theConmanySecretam atthe corporaktoffice orthrough email to secretarthleibcacom foria copy of the AGM notice dated May 25,2018 which provides the details of login ID and the manner Of generating password. Thesaid notice-can also be downloaded from the Company's websitewww.ibcpl.comandCDSLY website vvw.edslindia.corn. The persons who have,alreadyregistered withCDSL for e-voting in past tan voteusing theirexistinO password;

(e)The remote e-voting shall not be allowed beyond the aforesaid date and time of end ofremote e-voting and e-voting moduleshall be blocked by COSL fortioting thereafter;(f)The Company shall provide the facility for voting through ballot paper at the venue ofAGM. The members attending. the meeting who have not iested their vote by remote

e-voting shall be able to exerdse their rightatthe meeting;

(g)A member may participate in the AGM'even after exercising his right to vole throughremote e-voting but shall not be allowed to vote again in theAGM; ,

(h)A person whose name is recorded in the register of members or in the register ofbeneficial owners maintained by the depositories as on the cnthiff date only shall beentitled to avail the facility of remote e-voting as wellas voting in theAGM;

(I) The notice otAGM is available on theCompanyswebsitewwwibcptcom and CDSL's

website wwmcdslindia.com'afid

co In case of any query or issue regarding e-voting, the shareholders may refer theFrequently Asked 1.Guestions (*FAQs") and e-voting manual available atwww.evotingindii.comunder help section or write an email tohelpdesk.evotincft&cdsUndia.corn.

(k)The members may contact the following person MCDSL who is responsible to addressgrievances, if any, connected With fadlity forvoting by electronic means.

Name: Mr, Rakesh Daly): '

Designation: Dy. Manager

Address: Central DepositoryServices (India) Limited. Office: 17th floor, PJ Towers, Dalai

Street, Fat, Mumbai

400001.- Telephone : 1800 22 5533 1 022- 23058542

Email:[email protected]

NOTICE is also herebygivenpurplitint to Section 91 of the CorimeniesAct 2013, that theRegister of Membersand Share trahifer Boats of the CompanOhall remain-desed fromWednesday August29, 2018 Tdesday, September 4, 20113NthdaYS inclusive) forequity shares held in 150ysick form for determining namithetlliernemlieM entitled todividend, if dedarethatffiethrithtgeneral meeting. Also,August28 2018 has been fixedas Record Date for equity-shares held electronic fore, for determining names of the

members entitled to dividend, if declared at the annual generahneeting.

- • For J.13: Chemicale& Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Place: Mumbai

M. C. Mehta

Date : August 6, 2018

Company Secretary 8 Vico President- Compliance

& t.a34-1042altrg 1(14-11*1 ecbrk4 -.

Ailt 1,44":: . 7/744,4 fm, Y til MO, 2714777 aM,74 - a...i.441'4a4:1Ral:4947077R17:1-7mx,47:1771,4:1zR, t ant, ar-rffla1:177 RA, ua,a,- '1,c... iin.

A all: .7 - Rae:ay:043*. ef : 012 - 44114M/210 t44/1Thant :L2437MH1976PLC019380f-A-7:14watorlalotallThRPLami717-1,77faRPI-alla

TO-41amk gam Mam 7 At A, *-7717:11 taitacil tatrAiA al a: 1-i apfil7 MT (7177)

WPM,aIftRag, 3.11AA 3- 1-4. arum 7:11 31.7 lit agirs sleml6, t. A.Arm:awl, Rae Amu; ft, A-11/41-44-yoo oie A a Rit A, 1014tall lal:Tadyflatmilgilitilflualaetiatililt aalfad atm Rra At

4,4.4 AiRiRizok a :moaktA AK *API

A4.0:4114:774:0477 Rota-ti 4;:11.104fili.atefll. Ra# R. (I A7177 xArcttiili-tF/d410/047117sat at 44flamlmaii437A 1,,R4f :wad Ad S a al-flt471MalaRta Al 71,7791m/416•444RAA :

0Ass TAT, f-da l-mi7TR ataataat 177k:a 771# AMR RIPAA @Tatakii zR.T Alm taw:Mk:as RA talowil-ARFO RalAnaawsimr4Z *cFn(c.4.1k.1143d AVIFFO MR,20t 4 MI37474 to4ataTimad wafriI avail (a4Rm4la SAIM7) ?AR, 2ot4 044 *A (TA ail)fr,RA a PR-1*f RARAA) VOARR, Rot k) Alw-e3RAAft-EA:RU14ra (,gym) fetter (.10),..40-A f41717 4afall 71:71171771-117.1aLgalll..fla sae.

Q)AR) tAKEIA (1,1014ta TAAR, R. It ATTe, R.toball'I. S... AlAdillgta aii,-TRAAR, R. R RiLeR{, Rotz Al 741 t) .... )AAF.

4)R RC Amz, R.PC (iaAta Rif..4 aft) balm ciFrel Aft 11--41

$ 5,

Sitilla6 tRikiwka, 371,1At *WM Wit 775 AMR amalav-al Mal as SAT-A

.RalRi

si-a7a1-5.

zi)Ai A-A1-.1tardsrAWA 5a54a-avutnexATMici=1,11.a Tr9FRd9S alTdi,cl'b+ Traat-4 4'447 aaffend ti [email protected] ardzo clizagam R. Ry A, R etZ7 041 WO 714a, Iriaa'Art-al mia RR 37777 77075a7mat MR 4:7441777( aRoaf #7.17 ern itfaa qlslWwww.ibcol.eopi77 7

R. :lU41$-2>anedllndiamiell Glarla4 7771R0AMR:N1s1RR.l.14-47eid 4-TWFIFtfial dr* 31<05-tril aitiM v4-4711 c414 MAIM Mt 7174 7774i)777LIcI41-1N,N91411clae5 MO add frawll td{tAkil-cuazgotrIM -I6

Icti?lid / Na-4H-4 41-P,ISkre4tralill dtte(td ',logic( vela

Tms6) TAIR;Mil C3zWa iN'a aaa-ar--A-t AAKR TIT 191al tT co(k5. k4r aiirtiqdM1441 dTINT117-4nrsfr ..Aa A a WA timkr,*sn 4c2R4 c.i.n ird-4-1 RA aarquaRiarR ale.

A) aft 4-RM-RiAl Atre allTeRWRI7 Elllfi aariacaffriafl 77r7 1777 7-41777Navin R7 775, 77 77417177 7 -" AR AAA wawa ,clef:70 tfla at 7177 <1,11,ITTF717777 Rai t 9iTRIZft-A MRetOMUCI SenFrCIPfi1:17;1171174717 Ria R'N Mt l4&I'Sias:1774-14-dqk(144 Ra177 77771a1RafArsua AKAR riff,A(3.

aim) 717a1 771-q-ilal ftargwww.jbcpl.com4',.1 a ti21(ilYsQ NFITIZ wwwcdslindia.comWI dqc.5#4 S.

i)1-1-R-Kliie.mi(@e5q;luktlia SI M Ul afflaffEl vppAtt*iwww.evotingindia.comaihelp sem:34414M ave.'s,' Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) ael e-voting manualWO WfiEil [email protected] PO glazigl.

*)tPtitiGITilticRTRFulltilaoalz171171int kiittica c)i.4, tiiN-K1 licKlaciallSnid snla, Wel aRicall4 aiall fiaRolklldl Wit 3:14014 :

Ala : Al. anual

1:14 :Ztioqqt.kw.1.1..

WU ;!-62)1)TRIA vrAft (fa)W41:3

=fa: VS 41,,PFS1,t.t tad, coo**, tai - Y°° °° t.lib:It: t 6.0R .... 4414/022-44044kaR4-40:'[email protected]

Wctia7c41, 30 t312:714-7R t *Malt414611,0=11 tglid4dSA, Al 1,144271dRuINerd 51ril t.H.11,46 IiildddAdttidi 01111711.1Rd 51(41101Ydi Fidlil Ail fiRddiAlt'144<4taliV-44*(444.e4K, a i'iSe, RRIC7 77437, R. 4

*LA. R. e6(-4W &WI w4ikte)(RTF144 a 4=I alAcM1 tickfltigull* ,AVIA *OaAAA AAER Riau tn-A-..n PFtaaltRcs it Rt awe, R.R4 t AU,RA-e-AIW-qRv1P1171111EW finlita atEnett4RogRlapa1 A-W.

i.41. AttraAa aio3w,wSeiRa,cN

tagi f 4-7-41;:ii. : 731112, 2046

7. 141.*1-ffl Hfad a 717127 - arjareR