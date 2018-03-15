J.Jill, Inc. : Announces CEO Transition

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) today announced that Paula Bennett will retire
as President and CEO and Director of J.Jill, Inc. Ms. Bennett will be
succeeded by Linda Heasley, who currently serves on the Board of
Directors of J.Jill, Inc., effective April 16, 2018. Ms. Bennett will
work closely with Ms. Heasley and the leadership team to ensure a smooth
transition.
“It has been an honor and privilege to work with our talented team, and
I am very proud of the company we have created over the past 10 years.
Through our commitment to our customers we have built a strong
omnichannel brand and have delivered consistent profitable growth
despite the shifting retail landscape,” said Ms. Bennett. “I have worked
with Linda over the past year while serving together on our Board, and I
am confident that her leadership experience combined with her deep
understanding of our industry, our company and our customers will make
her extremely well-suited to lead the company. I am committed to a
seamless and effective leadership transition, and I wish Linda and our
entire team much success.”
“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Paula for her leadership
and countless contributions to J.Jill over the past ten years,” said
Michael Rahamim, Chairman of the Board. “Under Paula’s leadership and
vision, J.Jill executed a profitable turnaround and grew into a premier
omnichannel brand with exceptional customer loyalty and a strong
operational foundation. This ultimately led to our successful IPO in
March of 2017 despite a challenging retail environment. Over the past
year Paula has guided the team through its transition to a public
company, and the Board is grateful for her dedication and commitment to
J.Jill.” Mr. Rahamim continued, “As we look forward to the company’s
next phase of growth, we are excited to have Linda, a well-respected
retail industry veteran, lead the team. With Linda’s tremendous
leadership experience, outstanding track record of delivering results
for women’s apparel businesses and a passion for the customer, the Board
is confident that she is the right leader to build on the strong
foundation Paula and the team have created.”
“From my time on the Board and throughout my career, I have gained great
respect and admiration for the unique relationship that J.Jill has with
its customers as well as for its outstanding business model, and I am
honored to assume this new role,” said Ms. Heasley. “This company has a
long track record of success, and it holds tremendous potential for
continued growth for years to come. I look forward to working with the
strong team that is in place to delight current and new customers and
position the company for the future.”
Ms. Heasley has served on the Board of J.Jill since March 2017 and most
recently served as Chief Executive Officer of The Honey Baked Ham
Company, LLC since February 2017. Prior to joining HoneyBaked Ham, she
served as Chief Executive Officer and President of Lane Bryant, Inc., a
leading specialty size apparel brand, from 2013 to 2017, and is widely
credited with revitalizing the brand. Ms. Heasley also previously served
as the Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer at Limited Stores
LLC from 2007 to 2013, and is credited with returning the company to
what was sustained profitability for the first time in 17 years by
revamping product lines, launching the company’s e-commerce sites,
commissioning a new store design and inaugurating a new national
advertising campaign. She also previously held senior leadership roles
at CVS Health Corporation, Timberland LLC, Bath and Body Works and L
Brands, Inc., and she has been on the Board of Directors of Sally Beauty
Holdings, Inc. since May 2017. Ms. Heasley holds a B.A. degree from
Harvard University and earned her M.B.A. from the John Anderson School
of Management, UCLA.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2017 Results
Separately, this morning, the Company issued its Fourth Quarter and Full
Year Fiscal 2017 results and will hold a conference call today, March
15, 2018, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Those interested in participating
in the call are invited to dial (844) 579-6824 or (763) 488-9145 if
calling internationally. Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior
to the start of the call and reference Conference ID 5491018 when
prompted. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available
online at http://investors.jjill.com/Investors-Relations/News-Events.
A taped replay of the conference call will be available approximately
two hours following the live call and can be accessed both online and by
dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406. The pin number to access the
telephone replay is 5491018. The telephone replay will be available
until Thursday, March 22, 2018.
About J.Jill, Inc.
J.Jill is a premier omnichannel retailer and nationally recognized
women’s apparel brand committed to delighting customers with great
wear-now product. The brand represents an easy, relaxed, inspired style
that reflects the confidence and comfort of a woman with a rich, full
life. J.Jill offers a guiding customer experience through more than 270
stores nationwide and a robust e-commerce platform. J.Jill is
headquartered outside Boston. For more information, please visit www.JJill.com.
The information included on our website is not incorporated by reference
herein.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains, and oral statements made from time to time
by our representatives may contain, “forward-looking statements.”
Forward-looking statements include statements under “Outlook” and other
statements identified by words such as “could,” “may,” “might,” “will,”
“likely,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “believes,”
“estimates,” “expects,” “continues,” “projects” and similar references
to future periods, or by the inclusion of forecasts or projections.
Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and
assumptions regarding capital market conditions, our business, the
economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements
relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent
uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to
predict. As a result, our actual results may differ materially from
those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors
that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the
forward-looking statements include regional, national or global
political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory
conditions, including risk regarding, our ability to manage inventory or
anticipate consumer demand; changes in consumer confidence and spending;
our competitive environment; our failure to open new profitable stores
or successfully enter new markets and other factors set forth under
“Risk Factors” in the Form 10K. Any forward-looking statement made in
this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made.
J.Jill undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any
forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information,
future developments or otherwise.
