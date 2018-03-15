J.Jill, Inc. : Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Results
03/15/2018 | 06:47am EDT
J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) today announced financial results for the
fourth quarter and fiscal year ended February 3, 2018.
Paula Bennett, President and CEO of J.Jill, Inc. stated, “2017 was a
year of growth and learnings. While we finished the year with positive
trends, there are also challenges that are being addressed. For the
fourth quarter, we delivered positive comp performance of almost 9%
driven by strong retail performance, and by the actions we took to clear
inventory. Within our Direct channel, we completed the rollout of our
new e-commerce platform, however results have not met expectations. As
we turn to 2018, the teams are taking important learnings from 2017 and
incorporating them throughout the business. Reigniting momentum in the
Direct business and using this channel to capture market share is our
top priority.”
For the fourth quarter ended February 3, 2018:
Total net sales for the fourteen weeks ended February 3, 2018 were
$188.7 million versus $166.9 million for the thirteen weeks ended
January 28, 2017.
Total company comparable sales increased by 8.9%. This includes
comparable store and direct to consumer sales on a thirteen week basis.
Direct to consumer net sales represented 46.6% of total net sales,
compared to 48.8% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016.
Gross profit increased to $117.3 million from $105.5 million in the
fourth quarter of fiscal 2016. Gross margin was 62.2% compared to
fourth quarter gross margin of 63.2% in fiscal 2016.
SG&A was $105.6 million compared to $94.6 million in the fourth
quarter of fiscal 2016. Fourth quarter 2017 SG&A included
approximately $2.3 million of non-recurring expenses. Fourth quarter
2016 SG&A included $2.9 million of non-recurring expenses. Excluding
the nonrecurring expenses from both this year’s and last year’s
figures, fourth quarter SG&A as a percentage of total net sales was
54.8% versus 55.0% for the fourth quarter of 2016.
Income from operations, inclusive of non-recurring SG&A expenses,
increased to $11.7 million from $10.8 million in the fourth quarter of
fiscal 2016.
Adjusted EBITDA* for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017
increased by 7.6% to $24.2 million from $22.5 million in the fourth
quarter of fiscal 2016. As a percentage of total net sales, Adjusted
EBITDA was 12.8% compared to 13.5% in the fourth quarter of fiscal
2016.
Interest expense decreased to $4.7 million from $5.0 million in the
fourth quarter of fiscal 2016, including the impact of a $5.0 million
open market repurchase of the Company’s term loan.
Income tax benefit was $22.4 million compared to income tax expense of
$3.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016, and the effective
tax rate was (320.3%) compared to 64.7% in the fourth quarter of 2016.
The U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, enacted in December 2017,
significantly reduced the federal corporate income tax rate, and
required the Company to revalue its deferred income tax liabilities
based on the lower enacted federal corporate income tax rate,
resulting in a one-time benefit of $24.0 million.
Diluted earnings per share was $0.67, including the impact of one-time
expenses and tax reform compared to $0.05 in the fourth quarter of
fiscal 2016.
Adjusted diluted earnings per share* for the fourth quarter
of fiscal 2017, which excludes non-recurring expenses and other
one-time items, including tax reform, affecting diluted earnings per
share, was $0.13 compared to $0.08 in the fourth quarter of fiscal
2016.
For the fiscal year ended February 3, 2018:
Total net sales for the fifty-three weeks ended February 3, 2018 were
$698.1 million versus $639.1 million for the fifty-two weeks ended
January 28, 2017.
Total company comparable sales increased by 6.4%. This includes
comparable store and direct to consumer sales on a fifty-two week
basis.
Direct to consumer net sales represented 43.1% of total net sales
compared to 43.2% in fiscal 2016.
Gross profit increased to $464.1 million from $427.9 million in fiscal
2016. Gross margin was 66.5% compared to 67.0% in fiscal 2016.
SG&A was $394.9 million compared to $368.5 million in fiscal 2016. For
fiscal 2017, SG&A included $7.2 million of non-recurring expenses. For
fiscal 2016, SG&A included $9.7 million of non-recurring expenses.
Excluding these non-recurring expenses in both years, SG&A as a
percentage of total net sales was 55.5% compared to 56.1% for fiscal
2016.
Income from operations, inclusive of non-recurring SG&A expenses,
increased to $69.2 million from $59.4 million for fiscal 2016.
Adjusted EBITDA* for fiscal 2017 increased by 6.8% to
$113.5 million from $106.2 million in fiscal 2016. As a percentage of
total net sales, Adjusted EBITDA was 16.3% compared to 16.6% for
fiscal 2016.
Interest expense was $19.3 million, including $0.7 million of
accelerated deferred financing amortization due to the voluntary
pre-payment of $20.0 million in the second quarter and a $5.0 million
open market repurchase of the Company’s term loan in the fourth
quarter, compared to $18.7 million for fiscal 2016.
Income tax benefit was $5.4 million compared to income tax expense of
$16.7 million in fiscal 2016, and the effective tax rate was (10.9%)
compared to 40.9% in fiscal 2016. The U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act,
enacted in December 2017, significantly reduced the federal corporate
income tax rate, and required the Company to revalue its deferred
income tax liabilities based on the lower enacted federal corporate
income tax rate, resulting in a one-time benefit of $24.0 million.
Diluted earnings per share was $1.27, including the impact of one-time
expenses and tax reform compared to $0.55 in fiscal 2016.
Adjusted diluted earnings per share* for the full fiscal
year 2017, which excludes net non-recurring expenses and other
one-time items, including tax reform, affecting diluted earnings per
share, was $0.79 compared to $0.68 in fiscal 2016.
J.Jill follows the retail 4-5-4 reporting calendar, which included an
extra week in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 (the fifty-third week).
The fifty-third week contributed approximately $9.2 million in sales and
approximately $0.02 in adjusted diluted earnings per share.
The Company ended the fourth quarter fiscal 2017 with $26.0 million in
cash. Inventory at the end of the fourth quarter fiscal 2017 increased
to $80.6 million, and includes approximately $8.4 million from March
deliveries captured in the fifty-third week of fiscal 2017, compared to
$66.6 million at the end of the fourth quarter fiscal 2016. The Company
opened two stores and closed one store in the fourth quarter and ended
the quarter with 276 stores.
* Non-GAAP financial measures. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial
Measures” and “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA and
Adjusted Net Income” for more information.
Outlook
In light of current business trends and the challenges in our Direct
business, the Company expects for the first quarter of fiscal 2018 total
comparable sales to decrease in the mid-single digit range. Diluted
earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $0.18 to $0.20,
compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.22 and Adjusted Diluted
Earnings per Share of $0.24 in the first quarter of fiscal 2017. Diluted
earnings per share for the first quarter of fiscal 2018 assumes a $0.04
benefit versus the prior year from the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act
(primarily the lower U.S. corporate income tax rate), which is expected
to reduce the company’s effective income tax expense rate to
approximately 26%.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our unaudited consolidated financial statements presented
in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we
use the following non-GAAP measures of financial performance:
Adjusted EBITDA, which represents net income (loss) plus interest
expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation and
amortization, equity-based compensation expense, write-off of property
and equipment, and other non-recurring expenses, primarily consisting
of outside legal and professional fees associated with the initial
public offering and subsequent transition to a public company. We
present Adjusted EBITDA on a consolidated basis because management
uses it as a supplemental measure in assessing our operating
performance, and we believe that it is helpful to investors,
securities analysts and other interested parties as a measure of our
comparative operating performance from period to period. We also use
Adjusted EBITDA as one of the primary methods for planning and
forecasting overall expected performance of our business and for
evaluating on a quarterly and annual basis actual results against such
expectations. Further, we recognize Adjusted EBITDA as a commonly used
measure in determining business value and as such, use it internally
to report results.
Adjusted Net Income, which represents net income (loss) plus other
non-recurring expenses and one-time items, primarily consisting of
outside legal and professional fees associated with the initial public
offering and subsequent transition to a public company. We present
Adjusted Net Income on a consolidated basis because management uses it
as a supplemental measure in assessing our operating performance, and
we believe that it is helpful to investors, securities analysts and
other interested parties as a measure of our comparative operating
performance from period to period.
Adjusted Earnings per Share (“Adjusted EPS”) represents Adjusted Net
Income divided by the number of shares outstanding. Adjusted EPS is
presented as a supplemental measure in assessing our operating
performance, and we believe that it is helpful to investors,
securities analysts and other interested parties as a measure of our
comparative operating performance from period to period.
While we believe that Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted
EPS are useful in evaluating our business, they are non-GAAP financial
measures that have limitations as analytical tools. Adjusted EBITDA,
Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted EPS should not be considered
alternatives to, or substitutes for, net income (loss) or EPS, which are
calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies,
including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA,
Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted EPS differently or not at all, which
reduces the usefulness of such non-GAAP financial measures as tools for
comparison. We recommend that you review the reconciliation and
calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted EPS to
net income (loss) and EPS, the most directly comparable GAAP financial
measures, under “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
and Adjusted Net Income” and not rely solely on Adjusted EBITDA,
Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, or any single financial measure to
evaluate our business.
(Tables Follow)
J.Jill, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations
and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) (Amounts
in thousands, except share and per share data)
For the Fourteen Weeks Ended
For the Thirteen Weeks Ended
February 3, 2018
January 28, 2017
Net sales
$
188,672
$
166,917
Cost of goods sold
71,344
61,444
Gross profit
117,328
105,473
Selling, general and administrative expenses
105,609
94,643
Operating income
11,719
10,830
Interest expense
4,736
5,040
Income before provision for income taxes
6,983
5,790
Income tax (benefit) provision
(22,365
)
3,745
Net income and total comprehensive income
$
29,348
$
2,045
Net income per common share attributable to common shareholders
Basic
$
0.70
$
0.05
Diluted
$
0.67
$
0.05
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
Basic
41,906,414
43,747,944
Diluted
43,499,744
43,747,944
For the Fifty-Three Weeks Ended
For the Fifty-Two Weeks Ended
February 3, 2018
January 28, 2017
Net sales
$
698,145
$
639,056
Cost of goods sold
234,065
211,117
Gross profit
464,080
427,939
Selling, general and administrative expenses
394,893
368,525
Operating income
69,187
59,414
Interest expense
19,261
18,670
Income before provision for income taxes
49,926
40,744
Income tax (benefit) provision
(5,439
)
16,669
Net income and total comprehensive income
$
55,365
$
24,075
Net income per common share attributable to common shareholders
Basic
$
1.32
$
0.55
Diluted
$
1.27
$
0.55
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
Basic
41,926,157
43,747,944
Diluted
43,571,746
43,747,944
Note 1: These financial statements are unaudited and are subject to
normal and recurring year-end adjustments, which may have a material
impact on reported balances. Additionally, statements do not include
footnotes.
J.Jill, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Amounts
in thousands, except common unit and common share data)
February 3, 2018
January 28, 2017
Assets
Current assets:
Cash
$
25,978
$
13,468
Accounts receivable
4,733
3,851
Inventories, net
80,591
66,641
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
21,166
18,559
Receivable from related party
—
1,922
Total current assets
132,468
104,441
Property and equipment, net
118,420
102,322
Intangible assets, net
148,961
163,483
Goodwill
197,026
197,026
Other assets
682
1,033
Total assets
$
597,557
$
568,305
Liabilities and Shareholders’ / Members’ Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
53,962
$
38,438
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
48,759
46,121
Current portion of long-term debt
2,799
2,799
Total current liabilities
105,520
87,358
Long-term debt, net of discount and current portion
238,881
264,440
Deferred income taxes
46,263
73,511
Other liabilities
27,577
20,132
Total liabilities
418,241
445,441
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders’ / Members’ Equity
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 250,000,000 shares
authorized;
43,752,790 and zero shares issued and outstanding at February 3,
2018 and January
28, 2017, respectively
437
—
Common units, zero par value, zero and 1,000,000 units authorized,
issued and outstanding at February 3, 2018 and January 28, 2017,
respectively
—
—
Contributed capital
—
116,743
Additional paid-in capital
117,393
—
Accumulated earnings
61,486
6,121
Total shareholders’ / members’ equity
179,316
122,864
Total liabilities and shareholders’ / members’ equity
$
597,557
$
568,305
J.Jill, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to
Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (Amounts in
thousands)
For the Fourteen Weeks Ended
For the Thirteen Weeks Ended
February 3, 2018
January 28, 2017
Net income
$
29,348
$
2,045
Interest expense
4,736
5,040
Income tax (benefit) provision
(22,365
)
3,745
Depreciation and amortization
9,284
8,939
Equity-based compensation expense (a)
243
165
Write-off of property and equipment (b)
17
—
Impairment of long lived assets (c)
2,164
—
Special bonus
624
—
Other non-recurring expenses (d)
117
2,909
Prior period adjustment for tenant allowance (e)
-
(376
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
24,168
$
22,467
For the Fifty-Three Weeks Ended
For the Fifty-Two Weeks Ended
February 3, 2018
January 28, 2017
Net income
$
55,365
$
24,075
Interest expense
19,261
18,670
Income tax (benefit) provision
(5,439
)
16,669
Depreciation and amortization
35,052
36,219
Equity-based compensation expense (a)
782
624
Write-off of property and equipment (b)
586
385
Impairment of long lived assets (c)
2,164
—
Special bonus
624
—
Other non-recurring expenses (d)
5,081
9,741
Prior period adjustment for tenant allowance (e)
—
(163
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
113,476
$
106,220
(a):
Represents expenses associated with equity incentive instruments
granted to our management and board of directors. Incentive
instruments are accounted for as equity-classified awards with the
related compensation expense recognized based on fair value at the
date of the grants.
(b):
Represents net gain or loss on the disposal of fixed assets.
(c):
Represents the impairment of assets associated with three
underperforming retail locations.
(d):
Represents items management believes are not indicative of ongoing
operating performance. These expenses are primarily composed of
legal and professional fees associated with the initial public
offering completed March 14, 2017 and subsequent transition to a
public company.
(e):
Represents the prior period correction to recognize lease incentives
as reductions of rental expense by the lessee on a straight-line
basis over the term of the new lease, in accordance with ASC 840.
J.Jill, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to
Adjusted Net Income (Unaudited) (Amounts
in thousands, except share and per share data)
For the Fourteen Weeks Ended
For the Thirteen Weeks Ended
February 3, 2018
January 28, 2017
Net income and total comprehensive income
$
29,348
$
2,045
Add: Income tax (benefit) provision
(22,365
)
3,745
Income before income tax (benefit) provision
6,983
5,790
Add: Impairment of long lived assets (a)
2,164
—
Add: Other non-recurring expenses(b)
117
2,909
Add: Prior period adjustment for tenant allowance(c)
—
(376
)
Adjusted Income before provision for income taxes
9,264
8,323
Less: Adjusted Tax Provision (d)(e)
3,706
4,781
Adjusted net income
$
5,558
$
3,542
Adjusted net income per common share attributable to common
shareholders
Basic
$
0.13
$
0.08
Diluted
$
0.13
$
0.08
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
Basic
41,906,414
43,747,944
Diluted
43,499,744
43,747,944
For the Fifty-Three Weeks Ended
For the Fifty-Two Weeks Ended
February 3, 2018
January 28, 2017
Net income and total comprehensive income
$
55,365
$
24,075
Add: Income tax (benefit) provision
(5,439
)
16,669
Income before income tax (benefit) provision
49,926
40,744
Add: Impairment of long lived assets (a)
2,164
—
Add: Other non-recurring expenses(b)
5,081
9,741
Add: Prior period adjustment for tenant allowance(c)
—
(163
)
Adjusted Income before provision for income taxes
57,171
50,322
Less: Adjusted Tax Provision (d)(e)
22,868
20,584
Adjusted net income
$
34,303
$
29,738
Adjusted net income per common share attributable to common
shareholders
Basic
$
0.82
$
0.68
Diluted
$
0.79
$
0.68
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
Basic
41,926,157
43,747,944
Diluted
43,571,746
43,747,944
(a):
Represents the impairment of assets associated with three
underperforming retail locations.
(b):
Represents items management believes are not indicative of ongoing
operating performance. These expenses are primarily composed of
legal and professional fees associated with the initial public
offering completed March 14, 2017 and subsequent transition to a
public company.
(c):
Represents the prior period correction to recognize lease incentives
as reductions of rental expense by the lessee on a straight-line
basis over the term of the new lease, in accordance with ASC 840.
(d):
The February 3, 2018 adjusted tax provision for adjusted net income
is estimated by applying 40% to the adjusted income before provision
for income taxes.
(e):
The January 28, 2017 adjusted tax provision for adjusted net income
is estimated by applying the fiscal year 2016 fourth quarter and
full fiscal year tax provision plus the tax effects of adjustments
made to net income in the prior year.