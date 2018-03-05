J2 Global Inc : Free Post Earnings Research Report: j2 Global’s Quarterly Sales Surged 25.7%; Adjusted Earnings Advanced 20.1%

Stock Monitor: Support.com Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, j2 Global's quarterly revenues surged 25.7% to a Q4 record of $316.4 million compared to $251.8 million for Q4 2016. The Company's reported numbers topped analysts' estimates of $314.5 million.

For full year (FY) 2017, j2 Global's revenues advanced 27.9% to a record of $1.12 billion compared to $874.3 million for FY16.

For Q4 2017, j2 Global's adjusted EBITDA gained 21.8% to $141.9 million versus $116.5 million in Q4 2016.

During Q4 2017, j2 Global's GAAP net income increased 15.5% to $49.9 million compared to $43.2 million for Q4 2016. The Company's GAAP earnings per diluted share for the reported quarter advanced 14.6% to $1.02 versus $0.89 for the year earlier same quarter. j2 Global ?s Q4 2017, non-GAAP earnings rose 20.1% to $1.79 per share compared to $1.49 per share for Q4 2016. j2 Global's earnings fell short of Wall Street's estimates of $1.81 per share.

For FY17, j2 Global GAAP net income decreased to $139.4 million, or $2.83 per share, compared to $152.4 million, or $3.13 per share, for FY16. The decline in earnings was primarily attributed to the increase in interest expense associated with the issuance of the $650 million 6.0% Senior Notes due in 2025, the loss on extinguishment of the $250 million 8.0% Senior Notes and the increased amortization expense associated with acquisitions, most notably Everyday Health.

For FY17, j2 Global's adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share advanced 13.0% to $5.64 per share compared to $4.99 per share for FY16.

Cash Matters

j2 Global's net cash provided by operating activities decreased 4.9% to $85.4 million compared to $89.8 million for Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter free cash flow dropped 8.9% to $75.3 million compared to $82.7 million in the year earlier same quarter. The decline in free cash flow was due to a greater percentage of the revenues and EBITDA coming from the media business which has a longer collection cycle resulting in less cash inflows associated with accounts receivable of approximately $19.0 million in comparison to Q4 2016.

j2 Global ended Q4 2017 with approximately $408.7 million in cash and investments after deploying approximately $149.4 million during the reported quarter for acquisitions and the payment of the Company's regular quarterly dividends.

Outlook

For fiscal 2018, j2 Global us forecasting revenue in the range of $1.20 billion and $1.25 billion. The Company is estimating adjusted EBITDA between $480 million and $505 million and adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share in the band of $5.95 and $6.25. For FY18, j2 Global is anticipating non-GAAP effective tax rate for 2018 to be in the band of 23.0% and 25.0%.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 02, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, j2 Global's stock rose 2.36%, ending the trading session at $76.89.

Volume traded for the day: 271.45 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period ? up 3.64%; and year-to-date ? up 2.48%

After last Friday's close, j2 Global's market cap was at $3.64 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 24.35.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.11%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Internet Software & Services industry. This sector was up 1.0% at the end of the session.

