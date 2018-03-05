Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  J2 Global Inc    JCOM

J2 GLOBAL INC (JCOM)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

J2 Global Inc : Free Post Earnings Research Report: j2 Global’s Quarterly Sales Surged 25.7%; Adjusted Earnings Advanced 20.1%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2018 | 01:51pm CET

Stock Monitor: Support.com Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 05, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/?symbol=JCOM. j2 Global reported its Q4 FY17 and FY17 operating and financial results on February 06, 2018. The internet and cloud services Company beat revenue expectations and provided guidance for FY18. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT), which also belongs to the Technology sector as the Company j2 Global. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/?symbol=SPRT

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, j2 Global most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/?symbol=JCOM

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, j2 Global's quarterly revenues surged 25.7% to a Q4 record of $316.4 million compared to $251.8 million for Q4 2016. The Company's reported numbers topped analysts' estimates of $314.5 million.

For full year (FY) 2017, j2 Global's revenues advanced 27.9% to a record of $1.12 billion compared to $874.3 million for FY16.

For Q4 2017, j2 Global's adjusted EBITDA gained 21.8% to $141.9 million versus $116.5 million in Q4 2016.

During Q4 2017, j2 Global's GAAP net income increased 15.5% to $49.9 million compared to $43.2 million for Q4 2016. The Company's GAAP earnings per diluted share for the reported quarter advanced 14.6% to $1.02 versus $0.89 for the year earlier same quarter. j2 Global ?s Q4 2017, non-GAAP earnings rose 20.1% to $1.79 per share compared to $1.49 per share for Q4 2016. j2 Global's earnings fell short of Wall Street's estimates of $1.81 per share.

For FY17, j2 Global GAAP net income decreased to $139.4 million, or $2.83 per share, compared to $152.4 million, or $3.13 per share, for FY16. The decline in earnings was primarily attributed to the increase in interest expense associated with the issuance of the $650 million 6.0% Senior Notes due in 2025, the loss on extinguishment of the $250 million 8.0% Senior Notes and the increased amortization expense associated with acquisitions, most notably Everyday Health.

For FY17, j2 Global's adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share advanced 13.0% to $5.64 per share compared to $4.99 per share for FY16.

Cash Matters

j2 Global's net cash provided by operating activities decreased 4.9% to $85.4 million compared to $89.8 million for Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter free cash flow dropped 8.9% to $75.3 million compared to $82.7 million in the year earlier same quarter. The decline in free cash flow was due to a greater percentage of the revenues and EBITDA coming from the media business which has a longer collection cycle resulting in less cash inflows associated with accounts receivable of approximately $19.0 million in comparison to Q4 2016.

j2 Global ended Q4 2017 with approximately $408.7 million in cash and investments after deploying approximately $149.4 million during the reported quarter for acquisitions and the payment of the Company's regular quarterly dividends.

Outlook

For fiscal 2018, j2 Global us forecasting revenue in the range of $1.20 billion and $1.25 billion. The Company is estimating adjusted EBITDA between $480 million and $505 million and adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share in the band of $5.95 and $6.25. For FY18, j2 Global is anticipating non-GAAP effective tax rate for 2018 to be in the band of 23.0% and 25.0%.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 02, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, j2 Global's stock rose 2.36%, ending the trading session at $76.89.

Volume traded for the day: 271.45 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period ? up 3.64%; and year-to-date ? up 2.48%

After last Friday's close, j2 Global's market cap was at $3.64 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 24.35.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.11%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Internet Software & Services industry. This sector was up 1.0% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES:

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email [email protected]. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: [email protected]
Phone number: 73 29 92 6381
Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on J2 GLOBAL INC
01:51pJ2 GLOBAL INC : Free Post Earnings Research Report: j2 Global’s Quarterly Sales ..
AC
03/01J2 GLOBAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
02/27J2 GLOBAL, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02/21J2 GLOBAL INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/20J2 GLOBAL INC : EX-Dividend Schedule: j2 Global announced a 2.5% Dividend Hike; ..
AC
02/15J2 GLOBAL : to Participate at Three Conferences in February and March 2018
BU
02/08J2 GLOBAL, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Director..
AQ
02/07J2 GLOBAL (NASDAQ : JCOM) reported earnings of $1.79 per share beating Walls Str..
AQ
02/07J2 GLOBAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD D..
AQ
02/06J2 GLOBAL : tops 4Q revenue forecasts
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/15Upcoming Dividends; 40 Companies, 10 Increases, 5 Double-Digit Increases 
02/1526 DIVIDEND INCREASES : February 5-9, 2018 (Part 1: Industrials And Information .. 
02/07j2 Global, Inc. 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/06j2 Global (JCOM) Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
02/06J2 Global misses revenue bar, but boosts dividend again 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 234 M
EBIT 2018 427 M
Net income 2018 226 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,11%
P/E ratio 2018 21,66
P/E ratio 2019 21,36
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,02x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,83x
Capitalization 3 722 M
Chart J2 GLOBAL INC
Duration : Period :
J2 Global Inc Technical Analysis Chart | JCOM | US48123V1026 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends J2 GLOBAL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 98,3 $
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vivek Shah Chief Executive Officer
R. Scott Turicchi President & Chief Financial Officer
Richard S. Ressler Chairman
Vincent P. Niedzielski Vice President-Engineering
Joey Fortuna Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
J2 GLOBAL INC2.48%3 722
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-8.82%196 874
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-9.07%97 164
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-12.98%75 508
TELEFONICA-3.61%50 087
ORANGE-5.08%45 018
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.