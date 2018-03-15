Log in
JA Solar : Receives the Top Brand PV Seal from EUPD Research for Three Consecutive Years in Europe

03/15/2018 | 03:55am CET

BEIJING, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: JASO), one of the world's largest manufacturers of high-performance solar power products, today announced that it has been awarded the "Top Brand PV Seal 2018" from EuPD Research, a leading international market research and consulting firm, for the third time in a row since 2016.

EuPD Research is well recognized in the European photovoltaic industry. Based on the comprehensive surveys among photovoltaic installation companies and end users, EuPD Research awards the seal to excellent companies across the industry. The survey results have a strong reference value for customers selecting high-quality photovoltaic products. As a PERC patent holder, JA Solar provides high-performance products and excellent customer service that are attractive in the European market, and has earned a solid reputation among European customers.

Mr. Cao Bo, Vice President of JA Solar, commented, "JA Solar has continued to maintain its leading position in the European markets, including Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Austria. Additionally, the Company has become one of the most popular partners for distributors and large installers. JA Solar will continue to upgrade technologies and enhance service solutions, providing its customers with high-reliability solar modules and superior services."

About JA Solar

Founded in 2005, JA Solar is committed to provide modules with high conversion, high reliability and high yield efficiency solar products. With 11 facilities around the world, the company does business in more than 100 countries. By the end of 2017, JA Solar has cumulative shipments of over 27GW, accounting for 10% of the global market.

Media Contact:
Sun Xiaorui
86-010-63611888 x1698
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ja-solar-receives-the-top-brand-pv-seal-from-eupd-research-for-three-consecutive-years-in-europe-300614399.html

SOURCE JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2018
