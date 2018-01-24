Log in
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Whether the Sale of Jacksonville Bancorp, Inc. to CNB Bank Shares, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders

01/24/2018 | 08:14pm CET

The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Jacksonville Bancorp, Inc. (“Jacksonville Bancorp” or the “Company”) (NASDAQCM: JXSB) stock prior to January 18, 2018.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Jacksonville Bancorp to CNB Bank Shares, Inc. for $33.70 per share. As part of the transaction, Jacksonville Savings Bank will merge with and into CNB Bank & Trust. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/mna/jacksonville-bancorp-inc

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation concerns whether the Board of Jacksonville Bancorp breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether CNB Bank Shares, Inc. is underpaying for Jacksonville Bancorp shares, thus unlawfully harming Jacksonville Bancorp shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2018
