Jacobs Engineering : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership TYLER MICHAEL R

JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP (JEC)
  Report  
07/28/2018 | 12:17am CEST

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

1999 BRYAN STREET, SUITE 1200

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

7/25/2018

(Street)

DALLAS, TX 75201

(City)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

(State)

(Zip)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

7/25/2018

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

Common Stock

$67.10

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

F

2479

(1)

D

21281

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Code 5. Number of

Explanation of Responses:

(1) Represents number of shares of JEC common stock tendered for tax withholding upon vesting of restricted stock awards.

Reporting Owners

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Tyler Michael R

1999 BRYAN STREET, SUITE 1200 DALLAS, TX 75201

SVP & GENERAL COUNSEL

SignaturesKevin Berryman - Attorney-in-Fact for Michael R. Tyler

** Signature of Reporting Person

7/27/2018

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

D

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

MICHAEL R. TYLER POA EXHIBIT 24

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc /de/

Power of Attorney for Executing Forms 3, 4 and 5

Know all by these presents, that the undersigned, hereby constitutes and appoints each of Kevin Berryman, Mike Tyler, and Perry Mangers, signing singly, the undersigned's true and lawful attorney-in-fact to:

(1) execute for and on behalf of the undersigned, in the undersigned's capacity as an officer and/or director of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc /de/ (the "Company"), Forms 3, 4, and 5 in accordance with Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the rules thereunder; and any other forms or reports the undersigned may be required to file in connection with the undersigned's ownership, acquisition or disposition of securities of the Company;

(2) do and perform any and all acts for and on behalf of the undersigned which may be necessary or desirable to complete, execute and file any such Form 3, 4 or 5, or other form or report, and timely file such form with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and any stock exchange or similar authority; and

(3) take any other action of any type whatsoever in connection with the foregoing which, in the opinion of such attorney-in-fact, may be of benefit to, in the best interest of, or legally required by, the undersigned, it being understood that the documents executed by such attorney-in-fact on behalf of the undersigned pursuant to this Power of Attorney shall be in such form and shall contain such information, terms and conditions as such attorney-in-fact may authorize or approve in such attorney-in-fact's discretion.

The undersigned hereby grants to each such attorney-in-fact full power and authority to do and perform any and every act and thing whatsoever requisite, necessary, or proper to be done in the exercise of any of the rights and powers herein granted, as fully to all intents and purposes as the undersigned might or could do if personally present, with full power of substitution or revocation, hereby ratifying and confirming all that such attorney-in-fact, or such attorney-in-fact's substitute or substitutes, shall lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue of this power of attorney and the rights and powers herein granted. The undersigned acknowledges that the foregoing attorneys-in- fact, in serving in such capacity at the request of the undersigned, are not assuming, nor is the Company assuming, any of the undersigned's responsibilities to comply with Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

This Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until the undersigned is no longer required to file Forms 3, 4 and 5 with respect to the undersigned's holdings of and transactions in securities issued by the Company, unless earlier revoked by the undersigned in a signed writing delivered to the foregoing attorneys-in-fact.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has caused this Power of Attorney to be executed as of May 26, 2016.

/s/ Michael R. Tyler

Michael R. Tyler

Disclaimer

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 22:16:00 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 14 663 M
EBIT 2018 849 M
Net income 2018 468 M
Debt 2018 1 455 M
Yield 2018 0,91%
P/E ratio 2018 22,12
P/E ratio 2019 14,37
EV / Sales 2018 0,75x
EV / Sales 2019 0,64x
Capitalization 9 514 M
