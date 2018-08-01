Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Jacobs Engineering Group    JEC

JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP (JEC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Jacobs Engineering : helps to future-proof water infrastructure in Bengaluru, India

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 01:28am CEST
Published Tuesday, July 31, 2018

Bengaluru's water and wastewater utility, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), earned the 2018 Water Leaders Award. Each year, the coveted Global Water Awards are presented at the Global Water Summit which was established in 2006 to recognize the most important achievements in the international water industry.

BWSSB was recognized for its achievements in implementing a range of performance enhancing initiatives and establishing a blueprint to secure the city's water future.

Known as the information technology capital of India, the city of Bengaluru has experienced phenomenal expansion and population growth over the last 25 years. Bengaluru's current population of around 11 million is projected to increase to 21 million by 2050. Supported by our water management team, BWSSB is responding to the rapidly increasing demand for water in the region.

Jacobs has prepared the Water, Wastewater and Asset Management Master Plan - 2050 for BWSSB. Driven by sustainability and resiliency, the master plan will guide infrastructure investment and asset management for the next 30+ years, and support BWSSB to withstand the future water challenges in a sustainable manner.

The plan delivers a range of measures targeting BWSSB's operating performance, while at the same time addressing key challenges that must be overcome to secure the region's future water supply. Key outcomes of the master plan include:

• Identification of a diverse, sustainable and climate change resilient water portfolio.• Technology and capacity upgrade road map for network and treatment infrastructure.• Up-to-date infrastructure condition assessment data and centralized asset inventory.• Unified GIS platform that hosts consolidated network asset data from multiple sources and a template for further GIS data collection.• Network hydraulic model to support daily operations and improved operational efficiency.• Asset Management plan for major utility assets focusing on proactive asset maintenance.• Implementation plan for master plan projects, including schedule, cost and risk planning, budget allocation requirements, public and stakeholder engagement plan and funding strategies.

With services delivered over a three-year period, 2015-2018, by a global team, the project delivery harnessed a global skill-set to deliver a solution that addressed specific local and regional challenges. The challenges include a non-diverse water supply portfolio (the current water supply is sourced from a single surface water source located 100 km away), over exploited groundwater, high Non-Revenue Water (NRW) (currently at 37 percent), polluted urban waterscape, multiplicity of stakeholders and aging infrastructure.

The local delivery team relied on the collective expertise of technical leaders from across Jacobs' global water business to identify global best practices, and then adapted them to suit the unique climatic and geographic conditions in Bengaluru. The plan will play a vital role in supporting ongoing economic growth in the region and securing its position as an attractive, vibrant, modern and 'liveable' city of the future.

'Every day, we work together with our clients to deliver sustainable and resilient solutions that achieve project goals while meeting the needs of the communities they serve and protecting the future health of our planet,' said Jacobs Global Water Director Peter Nicol. 'I'm proud of the role our team has played in supporting BWSSB to secure Bengaluru's sustainable water future and was pleased to be present when they received this prestigious award.'

Disclaimer

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 23:27:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP
01:28aJACOBS ENGINEERING : helps to future-proof water infrastructure in Bengaluru, In..
PU
07/31JACOBS ENGINEERING : Signs Three-Year, Multi-Site Maintenance and Construction C..
PR
07/28JACOBS ENGINEERING : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership TYLER MICHAEL ..
PU
07/27JACOBS ENGINEERING : “Nature Reuses Water Endlessly, Why Don’t We?&r..
PU
07/26JACOBS ENGINEERING : The US Navy, Supported by Jacobs, Receives Prestigious Envi..
PR
07/25JACOBS ENGINEERING : LA Metro Selects Jacobs, Alta Team to Deliver the Los Angel..
PR
07/24JACOBS ENGINEERING : Arup JV Recognized with Five Awards for Iconic Queensferry ..
PR
07/21JACOBS ENGINEERING : Hyperloop Among Jacobs-Supported Solutions Revolutionizing ..
AQ
07/20JACOBS ENGINEERING : Charlotte’s Bicycle-Pedestrian Master Plan postponed
AQ
07/19JACOBS ENGINEERING : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/31Jacobs signs three-year, multi-site maintenance and construction contract wit.. 
07/26Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb Investor Day Transcript May 18, 2018 
07/26Sequoia Fund Q2 2018 Investor Letter 
07/19Jacobs Engineering declares $0.15 dividend 
07/12Jacobs secures key role on Etihad Rail project in UAE 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 14 663 M
EBIT 2018 849 M
Net income 2018 468 M
Debt 2018 1 455 M
Yield 2018 0,92%
P/E ratio 2018 21,90
P/E ratio 2019 14,23
EV / Sales 2018 0,75x
EV / Sales 2019 0,65x
Capitalization 9 589 M
Chart JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP
Duration : Period :
Jacobs Engineering Group Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 76,1 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven J. Demetriou Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin C. Berryman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Terence D. Hagen President-Aerospace & Technology
Barbie Bigelow Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Linda Fayne Levinson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP1.55%9 589
SHANGHAI TUNNEL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-23.68%2 952
CHINA CAMC ENGINEERING CO., LTD.--.--%2 557
SICHUAN ROAD & BRIDGE CO LTD-5.65%2 040
DILIP BUILDCON LTD-22.94%1 450
IRB INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPERS LTD-15.06%1 055
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.