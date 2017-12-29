JAFCO : Announcement Regarding Acquisition of Shares in KOMINE Co., Ltd.

Translation of the Japanese press release

December 29, 2017

Announcement Regarding Acquisition of Shares in KOMINE Co., Ltd.

JAFCO Co., Ltd. has announced that JAFCO-managed funds (JAFCO SV5 Investment Limited Partnership and JAFCO SV5-STAR Investment Limited Partnership; hereafter collectively referred to as "JAFCO") acquired shares in KOMINE Co.,Ltd. (head office: Katsushika-ku, Tokyo; hereafter "the Company") through transfer from the shareholders and formed a capital alliance.

The Company plans, manufactures and sells motorcycle supplies and apparels at "KOMINE" brand. With a history of 70 years since its foundation, it is one of the leading companies in the motorcycle industry. As of the end of November 2017, the Company has distribution networks in 13 countries around the world, as well as for major motorcycle shops in Japan. The Company's products are well-known for the excellent cost performance and functionality based on know-how for years. The high quality Japanese brand "KOMINE" is penetrating into the market in Southeast Asia, China and other countries where the progress of motorization has been occurred.

JAFCO has acquired the shares of the Company and will support the start of new "KOMINE", in order to expand overseas operations and strengthen its brand, and then to expand the platform that connects every "KOMINE" fans by utilizing the concept and business foundation of the "KOMINE" brand that has been accumulated since the foundation of the Company.

About KOMINE Co., Ltd.