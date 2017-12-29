Log in
JAFCO : Announcement Regarding Acquisition of Shares in KOMINE Co., Ltd.

12/29/2017 | 03:29am CET

Translation of the Japanese press release

JAFCO Co., Ltd.

Contact: Investor Relations

1-5-1 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 100-0004 Japanhttp://www.jafco.co.jp

Tel: +81-3-5223-7073[email protected]

December 29, 2017

Announcement Regarding Acquisition of Shares in KOMINE Co., Ltd.

JAFCO Co., Ltd. has announced that JAFCO-managed funds (JAFCO SV5 Investment Limited Partnership and JAFCO SV5-STAR Investment Limited Partnership; hereafter collectively referred to as "JAFCO") acquired shares in KOMINE Co.,Ltd. (head office: Katsushika-ku, Tokyo; hereafter "the Company") through transfer from the shareholders and formed a capital alliance.

The Company plans, manufactures and sells motorcycle supplies and apparels at "KOMINE" brand. With a history of 70 years since its foundation, it is one of the leading companies in the motorcycle industry. As of the end of November 2017, the Company has distribution networks in 13 countries around the world, as well as for major motorcycle shops in Japan. The Company's products are well-known for the excellent cost performance and functionality based on know-how for years. The high quality Japanese brand "KOMINE" is penetrating into the market in Southeast Asia, China and other countries where the progress of motorization has been occurred.

JAFCO has acquired the shares of the Company and will support the start of new "KOMINE", in order to expand overseas operations and strengthen its brand, and then to expand the platform that connects every "KOMINE" fans by utilizing the concept and business foundation of the "KOMINE" brand that has been accumulated since the foundation of the Company.

About KOMINE Co., Ltd.

Company name

KOMINE Co., Ltd.

Website

http://www.komine.ac/index.php

Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/KOMINE1947

Head office

4-10-15 Niijuku, Katsushika-ku, Tokyo

Business line

Planning, manufacturing and sales of motorcycle supplies and apparels

JAFCO Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2017 02:29:05 UTC.

Financials ( JPY)
Sales 2018 32 525 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 29 200 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,56%
P/E ratio 2018 6,97
P/E ratio 2019 15,72
Capi. / Sales 2018 6,59x
Capi. / Sales 2019 6,52x
Capitalization 214 B
Chart JAFCO CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
JAFCO Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | 8595 | JP3389900006 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends JAFCO CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 6 200  JPY
Spread / Average Target -5,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shinichi Fuki President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Makoto Murai Head-Finance Group & Investor Relations Officer
Hiroshi Yamada Senior Managing Representative Director
Yoshiyuki Shibusawa Managing Director & Head-Business Development
Tsunenori Kano Director & Head-Business Investment
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAFCO CO., LTD.71.02%1 898
BLACKROCK35.00%82 462
UBS GROUP12.66%70 466
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)13.63%55 625
STATE STREET CORP25.37%36 234
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.54.23%25 287
