Jamba : RM LAW Announces Investigation of Jamba, Inc.

08/03/2018 | 06:19pm CEST

BERWYN, Pa., Aug. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Jamba, Inc. ("Jamba" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: JMBA) concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law related to the Company's efforts to sell the Company to Focus Brands Inc. in a transaction valued at approximately $200 million.  

If you own shares of Jamba and would like to learn more about this class action or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or to sign up online, click here.  You may also email Mr. Maniskas at [email protected].  

Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Jamba will receive $13.00 in cash for each share of Jamba common stock.

Our investigation concerns possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of state law by the Board of Directors of Jamba for not acting in the Company's shareholders' best interests in connection with the sale process. 

RM LAW, P.C. is a national shareholder litigation firm.  RM LAW, P.C. is devoted to protecting the interests of individual and institutional investors in shareholder actions in state and federal courts nationwide.  To learn more about the class action process, please click here

CONTACT: 

RM LAW, P.C.

Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire

1055 Westlakes Dr., Ste. 300

Berwyn, PA 19312

484-324-6800

844-291-9299

[email protected]

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rm-law-announces-investigation-of-jamba-inc-300691809.html

SOURCE RM LAW, P.C.


© PRNewswire 2018
