James Cropper : wins fourth successive RoSPA Gold Medal

30th July 2018

The internationally recognised Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) Health and Safety Awards are the most sought after accolade by organisations from every sector. Winners of the Gold Award have achieved a very high level of performance, demonstrating well developed occupational health and safety management systems and culture, outstanding control of risk and very low levels of error, harm and loss.

As a recipient of the RoSPA Gold Medal Award for four consecutive years, representatives from James Cropper's Raw Materials team and H&S Department were delighted to collect a further Gold Award at the RoSPA annual award ceremony held on 4th July 2018.

Dave Watson, COO, commented 'Creating a safer working environment for us all requires a great deal of dedication and focus. As we strive towards our goal of creating a zero lost time accident environment this important safety award recognises that we are on the right path in our journey towards that important goal.'

The RoSPA Awards scheme is open to businesses and organisations of all sizes from across the UK and overseas, judges consider entrants' overarching occupational health and safety management systems, including practices such as leadership and workforce involvement.

Julia Small, RoSPA's head of qualifications, awards and events, said: 'The RoSPA Awards are the most highly-respected in the health and safety arena, with almost 2,000 entrants every year, and allow organisations to prove excellence in the workplace, demonstrating a commitment to the wellbeing of not only employees but all those who interact with it.'

The undisputed reputation of RoSPA and the Awards scheme is just one of the key reasons it has been recognising and celebrating excellence in safety performance longer than any other in the industry.

James Cropper representatives pictured accepting the award left to right: Sean Ryan, Dave Nicholson, Ross Walker, Debbie Ingram.