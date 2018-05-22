James Hardie : Announces Adjusted Net Operating Profit of US$81.1 Million for Q4 Fiscal Year 2018 and US$291.3 Million for the Full Year Ended 31 March 2018

James Hardie today announced results for the fourth quarter of fiscal
year 2018 and the full year ended 31 March 2018:
-
Group Adjusted net operating profit of US$81.1 million for the quarter
and US$291.3 million for the full year, an increase of 49% and 17%,
respectively, compared to the prior corresponding periods (“pcp”);
-
Group Adjusted EBIT of US$103.0 million for the quarter and US$397.5
million for the full year, an increase of 34% and 12%, respectively,
compared to pcp;
-
Group net sales of US$525.9 million for the quarter and US$2,054.5
million for the full year, an increase of 6% and 7%, respectively,
compared to pcp;
-
North America Fiber Cement Segment volume increased 1% for the quarter
and full year, compared to pcp;
-
North America Fiber Cement Segment net sales of US$410.1 million for
the quarter and US$1,578.1 million for the full year, an increase of
6%, compared to pcp;
-
North America Fiber Cement Segment EBIT margin of 25.2% for the
quarter and 24.2% for the full year;
-
International Fiber Cement Segment EBIT margin of 23.1% for the
quarter and 23.5% for the full year; and
-
The Fermacell acquisition closed on 3 April 2018.
CEO Commentary
James Hardie CEO Louis Gries said, “Our North America Fiber Cement
Segment for the quarter and full year delivered top line growth of 6%,
driven primarily by higher net prices. In the first half of the year,
our exterior volume growth was below our expectations and lower than
market growth, as volume was significantly impacted by our capacity
constrained position. However, in the second half of the year we began
to build momentum and exteriors volume for the second half of the year
grew in-line with our market index. Additionally, we exited fiscal year
2018 with an EBIT margin at the top end of our target range and our
manufacturing performance within expected levels, despite input costs
which continue to increase."
He continued, “We enter fiscal year 2019 with no constraints on capacity
and are focused on driving improved primary demand growth.”
He added, “Within our International Fiber Cement business, net sales
increased 9% for the quarter and 12% for the full year due to strong
growth in our Asia Pacific business. Furthermore, EBIT increased 10% for
the quarter and 14% for the full year, primarily driven by the strong
performance of our Australian business.”
Mr. Gries concluded, “Our group results reflect strong Adjusted EBIT
growth for the quarter and full year, driven by improving North America
results as the year progressed and consistently strong Asia Pacific
business results throughout the year. In addition to the financial
results for fiscal year 2018, James Hardie made a significant strategic
acquisition of Fermacell, which positions the Company for meaningful
long-term growth in Europe.”
Outlook
We expect to see the steady growth in the US housing market to continue
into fiscal year 2019. The single family new construction market and
repair and remodel market are expected to grow similarly to the
year-on-year growth experienced in fiscal year 2018. The Company expects
new construction starts between approximately 1.2 and 1.3 million.
We expect our North America Fiber Cement segment EBIT margin to be in
the top end of our stated target range of 20% to 25% for fiscal year
2019. This expectation is based upon the Company continuing to achieve
strong operating performance in its plants, stable exchange rates and a
moderate inflationary trend for input costs.
Net sales from the Australian business are expected to trend in line
with the average growth of the domestic repair and remodel and single
family detached housing markets in the eastern states of Australia.
Further Information
Readers are referred to the Company’s Consolidated Financial Statements
and Management’s Analysis of Results for the fourth quarter and full
year ended 31 March 2018 for additional information regarding the
Company’s results, including information regarding income taxes, the
asbestos liability and contingent liabilities.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information;
Australian Equivalent Terminology
This Media Release includes financial measures that are not considered a
measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting
principles in the United States (GAAP), such as Adjusted net operating
profit and Adjusted EBIT. These non-GAAP financial measures should not
be considered to be more meaningful than the equivalent GAAP measure.
Management has included such measures to provide investors with an
alternative method for assessing its operating results in a manner that
is focused on the performance of its ongoing operations and excludes the
impact of certain legacy items, such as asbestos adjustments.
Additionally, management uses such non-GAAP financial measures for the
same purposes. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are not
prepared in accordance with US GAAP, may not be reported by all of the
Company’s competitors and may not be directly comparable to similarly
titled measures of the Company’s competitors due to potential
differences in the exact method of calculation. For additional
information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this
Media Release, including a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial
measure to the equivalent US GAAP measure, see the section titled
“Non-US GAAP Financial Measures” included in the Company’s Management’s
Analysis of Results for the fourth quarter and full year ended 31 March
2018.
In addition, this Media Release includes financial measures and
descriptions that are considered to not be in accordance with US GAAP,
but which are consistent with financial measures reported by Australian
companies, such as operating profit, EBIT and EBIT margin. Since the
Company prepares its Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance
with US GAAP, the Company provides investors with a table and
definitions presenting cross-references between each US GAAP financial
measure used in the Company’s Consolidated Financial Statements to the
equivalent non-US GAAP financial measure used in this press release. See
the sections titled “Non-US GAAP Financial Measures” included in the
Company’s Management’s Analysis of Results for the fourth quarter and
full year ended 31 March 2018.
Forward-Looking Statements
This Media Release contains forward-looking statements and information
that are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions.
Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements
of James Hardie to be materially different from those expressed or
implied in this release, including, among others, the risks and
uncertainties set forth in Section 3 “Risk Factors” in James Hardie’s
Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 March 2018; changes in
general economic, political, governmental and business conditions
globally and in the countries in which James Hardie does business;
changes in interest rates, changes in inflation rates; changes in
exchange rates; the level of construction generally; changes in cement
demand and prices; changes in raw material and energy prices; changes in
business strategy and various other factors. Should one or more of these
risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions
prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described
herein. James Hardie assumes no obligation to update or correct the
information contained in this Media Release except as required by law.
