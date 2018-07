James Hardie Industries : NEWS.2018.Q1FY19 Results Notification

James Hardie Industries plc Europa House 2nd Floor, Harcourt Centre

26th July 2018

James Hardie will conduct a management briefing on its 1st Quarter FY19 results on Friday 10th August 2018.

A teleconference and webcast will be available for analysts, investors and media, as below:

Time: Dial in:

8.00am (AEST)

Participant Passcode: URL:

+61 2 9007 3187 or Australia toll free 1800 558 698 or United States 855 881 1339 424600 http://www.ir.jameshardie.com.au/jh/results_briefings.jsp

