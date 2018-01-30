Jangada Mines : Appointment of Joint Broker

Log in
JANGADA MINES PLC    JAN   GB00BZ11WQ61

JANGADA MINES PLC (JAN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/29 05:35:18 pm
5.05 GBp   +1.00%
01/30/2018 | 08:35am CET

RNS Number : 2421D Jangada Mines PLC 30 January 2018

Jangada Mines plc / EPIC: JAN.L / Market: AIM / Sector: Mining

30 January 2018

Jangada Mines plc ('Jangada' or the 'Company')

Appointment of Joint Broker

Jangada Mines plc, an AIM listed company developing the Pedra Branca polymetallic project in Brazil, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Brandon Hill as joint broker to the Company with immediate eﬀect. Beaufort Securities Ltd remains as joint broker to the Company.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

* ENDS *

For further information, please visit www.jangadamines.com or contact:

Jangada Mines plc

E: [email protected]

Strand Hanson Limited (Financial Nominated Adviser)

& T: +44 (0)20 7409 3494

James Spinney / Ritchie Balmer / Jack Botros

Beaufort Securities (Joint Broker)

T: +44 (0)20 7382 8300

Jon Belliss

Brandon Hill (Joint Broker) Jonathan Evans/Oliver Stanstead

T: +44 (0)20 3463 5000

St Brides Partners LTD (Financial PR) Isabel de Salis

T: +44 (0)20 7236 1177

Notes to the Editors

Jangada Mines plc is focused on developing the Pedra Branca PGM Project ('the Project'), one of the largest undeveloped PGM projects outside of Africa, with the potential to supply a market in long-term deﬁcit. The Company is aiming to establish a low cost, low capex open pit mine, with a target to produce 30,000 oz/annum by the end of 2018 from three existing mining licences with mineralisation commencing at surface. The Project has a JORC (2012) Compliant Resource of approximately 1 million ounces of PGM+Au at a grade of 1.3 g/t, 109Mlbs of Ni, 23Mlbs of Cu, 6.4Mlbs of Co and 670kt of Cr. Circa 52% of this is contained within current mining licences and is considered a low development risk due to previous exploration work totalling + US$35 million. Additionally, the Company owns a further 44 exploration licences spanning 55,000 hectares, which have signiﬁcant upside potential for PGM, nickel, copper, chrome, rhodium, gold, and vanadium. The team has a wealth of experience, not only of the

Project but of mining in South America across a range of commodities.

This information is provided by RNS

The company news service from the London Stock Exchange

END

Jangada Mines PLC published this content on 30 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2018 07:34:11 UTC.

Managers
NameTitle
Brian Keith McMaster Executive Chairman
Nicholas Kurt von Schirnding Independent Non-Executive Director
Louis Emmanuel Castro Independent Non-Executive Director
Luis Mauricio Ferraiuoli de Azevedo Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JANGADA MINES PLC9.19%14
BHP BILLITON PLC5.09%126 892
BHP BILLITON LIMITED4.33%126 892
RIO TINTO2.09%100 927
RIO TINTO LIMITED3.96%100 927
ANGLO AMERICAN13.33%34 519
