Janus Henderson : Group Announces Dividend Rates

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE: JHG, ASX: JHG) wishes to confirm that
shareholders on the register at 5.00pm on 21 May 2018, the Record Date,
will be entitled to a first quarter dividend in respect of the three
months ended 31 March 2018 of 36.0 US cents per ordinary share.
For holders of CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs), the Australian Dollar
equivalent will be 47.8008 Australian cents* per CDI. For holders via
the Corporate Sponsored Nominee of UK Depositary Interests (DIs), the
Sterling equivalent will be 26.478 pence* per DI.
The dividend will be paid on 1 June 2018.
The timetable is as follows:
|
Record Date for dividend
|
|
|
|
Monday 21 May
|
|
Processing recommences for requests by CDI holders to
|
|
|
|
Tuesday 22 May
|
convert CDIs into ordinary shares and UK DIs or by ordinary
|
|
|
|
(New York time)
|
shareholders to convert ordinary shares into CDIs and UK DIs
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend payment date
|
|
|
|
Friday 1 June
|
|
|
|
|
*The exchange rates that have been applied in translating the dividend
amount are as follows: US$1 = A$1.3278 and US$1 = £0.7355.
About Janus Henderson
Janus Henderson is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to
helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad
range of investment solutions, including equities, fixed income,
quantitative equities, multi-asset and alternative asset class
strategies.
Janus Henderson has approximately US$372 billion in assets under
management (as at 31 March 2018), more than 2,000 employees and offices
in 27 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed
on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Australian Securities
Exchange (ASX).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180520005016/en/