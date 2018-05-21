Log in
JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC
Janus Henderson : Group Announces Dividend Rates

05/21/2018

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE: JHG, ASX: JHG) wishes to confirm that shareholders on the register at 5.00pm on 21 May 2018, the Record Date, will be entitled to a first quarter dividend in respect of the three months ended 31 March 2018 of 36.0 US cents per ordinary share.

For holders of CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs), the Australian Dollar equivalent will be 47.8008 Australian cents* per CDI. For holders via the Corporate Sponsored Nominee of UK Depositary Interests (DIs), the Sterling equivalent will be 26.478 pence* per DI.

The dividend will be paid on 1 June 2018.

The timetable is as follows:

Record Date for dividend       Monday 21 May
 
Processing recommences for requests by CDI holders to Tuesday 22 May
convert CDIs into ordinary shares and UK DIs or by ordinary (New York time)
shareholders to convert ordinary shares into CDIs and UK DIs
 
Dividend payment date Friday 1 June
 

*The exchange rates that have been applied in translating the dividend amount are as follows: US$1 = A$1.3278 and US$1 = £0.7355.

About Janus Henderson

Janus Henderson is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, fixed income, quantitative equities, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies.

Janus Henderson has approximately US$372 billion in assets under management (as at 31 March 2018), more than 2,000 employees and offices in 27 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).


© Business Wire 2018
